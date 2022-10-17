Valkyrae, Pokimane rally behind Amouranth after shocking abusive marriage claims

Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa’s shocking claims about being in what she described as an abusive marriage have taken the internet by storm. The Twitch star said her husband has complete control over their finances, pressured her into living a facade, and threatened her.

But while most people are concerned for her safety and well-being, some were bitter that she supposedly tricked them into thinking she was single and even tried to downplay her situation.

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter and Imane “Pokimane” Anys were appalled by the people saying those things, and they rallied behind Amouranth to show their support.

“It’s disgusting seeing the internet continue to invalidate and dehumanize victims of abuse,” said Valkyrae. “What Amouranth has been trapped in is very real… especially having joint accounts, married, dealing with threats, etc. I hope she gets the freedom and relief any human in abuse deserves.”

Pokimane also popped in to support Valkyrae’s message. “Tell ‘em,” she added.

Valkyrae knows a thing or two about what it’s like to be stuck in a toxic relationship. The YouTube star once said her biggest regret is staying in that relationship for a large chunk of her career and not leaving sooner.

She claimed her ex-partner didn’t support her and even laughed at her aspirations to become a full-time streamer. Then, when her career took off, he became jealous.

Amouranth’s situation is different from what Valkyrae went through, but not in terms of the toll it’s seemingly taken on her.

Her current status remains a mystery after her Twitch stream alarmingly cut out the moment someone asked her from out of view if she had been taking her medication and entered the room. Ludwig wasn’t able to contact her, but claims her assistant assured him Amouranth is “safe and okay.”

He’s taking that with a grain of salt though, because it didn’t come from her.