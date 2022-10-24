Amouranth confirms indefinite break is from more than just Twitch streams

Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa confirmed her indefinite break encompasses all forms of content creation and production, including modeling and explicit content, not just Twitch streams.

It comes after the 28-year-old star shared shocking details about being in an abusive marriage. She has distanced herself from her husband and is getting the help she needs, which includes a total reset.

“Previously, if I took a break from streaming (or was not online), I was filming other content. This time, I’m not doing anything productive,” she said on social media.

“That means I’m not doing a photoshoot and haven’t shot since I’ve been free. So I don’t have new photos to share.”

Amouranth also hit back at trolls who accused her of lying about her husband forcing her to make explicit content more often than she wanted to. “I don’t think some of you understand one can be forced to do something for a prolonged period but, in other instances, want to do it of their own volition,” she said, quashing their claims.

It’s also not the only thing they’ve come out of the woodwork for.

Some said the whole thing was a publicity stunt.

Others said she should have kept the entire thing private and were even bitter that she ’lied’ about being single—which ironically contradicts the previous complaint.

Despite the trials and tribulations she’s been through and the unwarranted hatred she’s had to face, Amouranth has worked incredibly hard to build on her success, and it’s paid off in a big way.

Her viewership statistics boomed in 2022, cementing her place as the top female streamer on the Amazon-owned platform and the only female streamer in the top 100 on Twitch and YouTube.

It’s unclear when she’ll be back—if at all, and that could slow her momentum. But health and well-being are paramount, especially when dealing with trauma.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website.

