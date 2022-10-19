Amouranth takes aim at Twitch trolls saying she should have kept issues with husband private

They tried and failed to lay blame on her.

Even when facing arguably the most harrowing moment of her Twitch career—breaking her silence over claims that her husband emotionally abused her, Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa can’t escape the wrath of her haters.

They’ve come out of the woodwork, accusing her of doing everything from staging a publicity stunt to publicizing something that should have remained private. And she’s had enough.

“I’ve seen a lot of people being like, ‘Oh, she should have kept it private.’ And I’m like, I did!” said Amouranth.

The 28-year-old star explained she tried to keep it private for a long time, which is supported by the fact nobody knew her husband existed, but things still didn’t improve.

Screengrab via Amouranth on Twitch

The haters weren’t done yet, though. They tried to lay a portion of the blame on her, saying she could have gone to the police at any point in time but, for whatever reason, chose not to. Amouranth fired back at those comments, too.

“Police really don’t do anything unless you’re physically harmed,” she said. “Unfortunately, yelling at your partner isn’t grounds for legal action from the police, so they don’t really help with that.”

Instead, she said the police look for “physical damage” in domestic abuse cases—which she didn’t have since the abuse was emotional, financial, psychological, and verbal.

As hard as it was to see those comments, most fans and streamers have rallied around Amouranth, including Pokimane and Valkyrae, while others like Asmongold have defended her.

Sadly, Amouranth is used to hatred and vitriol. It’s something she’s had to deal with throughout most of her career, but she tries her best to turn it into a positive—motivation.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website.

Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.