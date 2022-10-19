Ban-happy xQc blasts Twitch viewers claiming Amouranth’s recent troubles were a publicity stunt

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is at his wit’s end with toxic viewers in his bloated Twitch chat, especially the ones who believe Amouranth’s situation with her allegedly abusive husband is a publicity stunt—simply because she’s okay.

“Are you guys fucking stupid or some shit?” he scoffed with a puzzled look on his face as he saw the comments popping up while he watched a clip of Amouranth talking about it on stream.

As they rolled in, xQc exploded: “You’re so fucking dumb. Holy shit. You sound so fucking stupid. Holy fuck. What is wrong with you guys today, man? Jesus Christ!”

Screengrab via Amouranth on Twitch

xQc’s harsh words didn’t deter them, though. Quite the opposite, in fact. It riled them up, prompting the juicer warlord to up the ante and bring out the ban hammer on an unsuspecting viewer who wrote, ‘It was a stunt, lmao.’

“I’m going to give you a fucking perma-ban, dude,” he said to that particular viewer. “You’re fucking annoying as shit. I can’t. Fuck.”

Then, he addressed the issue generally and did his best to move on.

“What’s wrong with some of you guys, man?” the Twitch superstar said. “Some of the things you guys are saying is fucked up. Like, what the fuck is wrong with you?”

xQc’s chat can be notoriously volatile at times, as pointed out by Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek. It’s challenging to manage when you average more than 70,000 viewers per stream, most of which are young, impressionable men, according to the stats. However, he steps in when he needs to.

The French-Canadian streamer has banned toxic chatters many times, particularly when they harass other Twitch and YouTube streamers, which was happening regularly at the height of his GTA RP stint.

Amouranth’s success has triggered many haters throughout the years. But as she’s said in the past, it doesn’t hold her back, it motivates her to keep moving forward.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website.

Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.