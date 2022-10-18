Amouranth calls out an ‘out of line’ staff member

"He has known me longer than anyone on my staff, so I don't like that he's labeling other people as enablers because he's known about this situation for so long."

Popular Twitch streamer Amouranth recently addressed one of her own staff members, deeming them “out of line” for calling others enablers when he allegedly knew about Amouranth’s abuse at the hands of her husband for years.

On Oct. 16, Amouranth revealed that she has been married for years and that she had been forced to endure constant abuse and manipulation by her husband. The streamer claimed that her husband controlled the couple’s finances, threatened to destroy her career, and prevented her from reaching out to fellow streamers.

Going silent after making her initial statement, Amouranth later returned to her stream to discuss her split from her husband and claimed that she regained control over her financial accounts. Amidst the discussion, Amouranth called out one particular longtime staff member, Marzbar, for his actions on social media.

“I just feel like he’s out of line right now after the way he acted at the convention,” Amouranth said, referring to Marzbar. “He has known me longer than anyone on my staff, so I don’t like that he’s labeling other people as enablers because he’s known about this situation for so long.”

Following Amouranth’s first stream where she publicly accused her husband of abuse, Marzbar quickly corroborated Amouranth’s claim by posting pictures from TwitchCon. The content lead said that Amouranth was locked out of her TwitchCon hotel room and showed a screengrab of a 911 call he made. Later on, Marzbar provided an update on Amouranth after she went silent and confirmed that she was safe and in contact with the police.

Does it make sense now why I had to stream on Kait’s channel all day Saturday at TwitchCon?



Also for the skeptics: here’s a picture of Amouranth locked out of her hotel and the 911 call I made while he was yelling at her on Monday morning (6am PST)#FreeAmouranth #FreeKait pic.twitter.com/ttxAQ2hxGt — marz (@TheRealMarzbar) October 16, 2022

Marzbar seemingly admitted to knowing about Amouranth’s ongoing abuse on Twitter, writing that “I was super stressed about ‘losing my job’ after Monday, and that stress is what leads good people to turn a blind eye to shitty situations. I’m glad it’s all coming to light and I at least tried to do the right thing.”

The staff member has since changed his Twitter bio to read “(Ex) content lead for Amouranth.” While it is unclear exactly what transpired at TwitchCon to elicit the reaction from Amouranth, it appears that her longtime staffer is taking a step back for now.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.