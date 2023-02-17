Adin Ross makes controversial statement about Andrew Tate’s accuser, attacks her with derogatory comments

Adin Ross has been in the news recently for saying some outlandish things that seem to be solely meant for clips. At the same time, he’s also been becoming more interwoven with the brand of Andrew Tate, even going so far as to apparently be one of the few people added to the internet personality’s visitor list in prison. Now, Ross has made some pretty severe comments about the woman who accused Tate, who’s being detained in Romania on suspicions of human trafficking.

In a recent Twitch stream on Feb. 16, Ross can be heard discussing some recent rumors that Tate was framed by a woman who then got him sent to jail. Ross said if this is true, then “the girl deserves to go to Romanian prison for life,” and then he said she deserves to be in solitary confinement. At time of writing, there’s no notable reporting about Tate being framed by anyone.

In most clips, Ross usually seems to be relaxed and somewhat aloof. But in this one, he seems genuinely frustrated, getting angrier the more he talks. What’s most noticeable is that the clip ends with Ross even going as far as to basically yell “send that bitch to fucking jail.” You can feel the heat coming off that last statement and it makes Ross’ feelings about the Tate investigation clear.

Ross recently made news when he said he would start experimenting with streaming on the Kick platform after Twitch allegedly threatened him about some of his content. With potential threats of being banned indefinitely, it’s possible that Ross will be distancing himself from the platform in favor of Kick, which has previously claimed to prioritize free speech.