How to increase HP in Stellar Blade

As the skill tree reveals nothing but cool-looking moves to flex on the Naytibas, you may find that there’s no possibility to increase your max HP in Stellar Blade. But fret not; there is a way, and it comes down to keeping your fellow comrades’ memories alive.

Stellar Blade has clear similarities to Dark Souls, from Supply Camps that respawn enemies to the unique and amazing character design for each Naytiba. A key difference that makes Stellar Blade more unique than other Soulslikes is the ability to freely pause mid-boss fight and craft a build out of equipment, rather than boosting particular stats while you level up. But, something I noticed quickly was the lack of information given about your maximum HP. There is only one way to upgrade this in Stellar Blade and it’s through the game’s Body Core system.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to find Body Cores and what they do in Stellar Blade.

Stellar Blade: Body Core locations

Take their light to keep their memories alive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike Dark Souls‘ Vitality, Stellar Blade‘s health system isn’t tied to leveling up. You must locate Body Cores if you want to increase your Max HP. Body Cores are only found on deceased Airborne soldiers. Their bodies lay to waste across the various wastelands of Stellar Blade. Don’t get them confused with the Legionnaire bodies that you can interact with. As you scan using the Drone in Stellar Blade, points of interest, including Bodies, are showcased in a golden outline. You can spot these bodies through walls and what appears to be within a 50-meter radius.

Both the Legionnaires and Airborne appear as Bodies, with one distinct difference in their appearance on the Drone’s scan. Legionnaire Bodies can appear in different positions or underwater, while the Airborne Bodies are always sitting upright, typically against a structure. Whenever you are near a Body, you will get a clear visual indication of whether this will give you a Body Core or a Note. Look out for female Bodies specifically as these always carry Beta or Body Cores.

Interacting with one of these Bodies lets EVE absorb their essence, resulting in the acquiring of a Beta or Body Core. You can only take one core per body.

How do Body Cores work in Stellar Blade?

The only way to upgrade your Max HP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Airborne Bodies can either increase Max Beta Energy or Max HP. This upgrade appears in a clear sequence from the start of your playthrough. You will increase your Max HP first, then the Max Beta Energy, back to Max HP, and so on. You need to find three Airborne Bodies to increase either your Beta Energy or HP. Once this is done, the next deceased Airborne soldier you find restarts the three-slot gauge, this time in favor of the other Max upgrade.

Bodies are found across the map and on every level. Make sure to scan throughout your endeavor so you don’t miss one as it doesn’t cost anything, aside from the time it takes to fully explore an area. Therefore, keeping a look out for these bodies to increase your Max HP is a no-brainer.

