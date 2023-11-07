When is DLSS coming to Starfield?

The lack of Nvidia DLSS has been a major problem for PC gamers in the first couple of months of Starfield, especially those who need all the performance they can muster. Luckily, players don’t have to wait much longer to utilize the feature in the Settled Systems.

In a recent announcement, Bethesda announced a new patch for Starfield that will add a plethora of features, bug fixes, and more, with support for DLSS being one of the highlights. However, only a certain group of players will get to try out DLSS before anyone else.

Nvidia DLSS release date in Starfield

At the time of writing, it’s still unclear exactly when the update with DLSS will be released in Starfield. We do know it’s arriving during the week of Nov. 6, though.

It’s also confirmed the update will initially arrive as a Steam Beta test. This means that users on Steam need to opt into a beta version of the game that includes the newest update and subsequently the DLSS feature. As for all other players, you will have to wait until later for the full update to be released.

What this means in regard to DLSS is Steam users will be the first to test out the feature in Starfield on PC. Then, once the update has arrived, players using Game Pass on PC will be able to utilize it as well.

In addition to DLSS, Bethesda also confirmed that Nvidia Frame Generation will also be added to Starfield in the update. Frame Generation is a feature only available for those with a 40-series Nvidia graphics card. This feature works alongside DLSS to offer players even more performance without reducing the quality of the image in-game.

So, if you’re on Steam, you don’t have to wait much longer to use DLSS in Starfield. If you’re not on Steam, you’ll have to likely wait until near the end of November.

What is DLSS?

DLSS, which stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling, is a PC-only feature that users can enable in their graphics settings. It offers a few different levels that downgrade a user’s resolution to a certain quality but then scale it back up, which allows for massive jumps in performance.

For example, if you set your base resolution to 1440p but use DLSS, your game will technically be running at a lower resolution. However, you won’t notice any sizable loss in visual quality.

It’s a feature primarily utilized with Nvidia graphics cards, as AMD has its own super sampling technology called FSR. If you do own a Nvidia GPU, you will need one that’s at least a 20-series card or above to make use of DLSS. Given how poorly optimized Starfield can be on PC, having DLSS enabled is a near-necessity for those with lower-end hardware.