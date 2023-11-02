Starfield is finally getting a patch to fix issues mods have already solved

Starfield is getting a new support patch designed to fix performance and gameplay issues next week, but many players are already unimpressed because these solutions are one’s modders actually updated within days of release.

After nearly a decade cooking, Bethesda’s space-epic Starfield was one of the most hyped games for 2023, but after it arrived many found it failed to live up to expectations. From day one, unlucky players have been plagued by performance and gameplay issues, including low FPS, visual stuttering, crashing and freezing, and much more.

To combat these, the Starfield devs are rolling out a Steam patch featuring Nvidia DLSS support with frame generation, display and HDR controls for supported systems, and other general improvements and optimizations.

We've been hard at work on @StarfieldGame updates and will be putting our next one into Steam Beta next week.



The not-so-funny thing about the details of this upcoming Starfield patch is it took two months for devs to fix these performance and gameplay issues, but modders were able to provide these fixes within days of Starfield’s launch.

Many believe it’s unacceptable for the Bethesda devs to finally release a patch upgrade, even if it’s just in beta for now, because without these free performance mods, many players would have stopped playing Starfield within the first week.

The biggest winners here are Xbox players, many of whom are still suffering from consistent game crashes, low FPS, and general gameplay issues and are in dire need of this update because they cannot install mods.

Other Starfield players said they preferred to just wait for official Bethesda fixes, with this news now meaning they can play without the glitches for the first time too.

Bethesda hasn’t specified when they’ll be rolling out this patch on Steam’s beta. But they did mention if it goes well, they’d be making it available to all PC players and Xbox users as quickly as they can, so there’s a little hope left for Starfield after all.