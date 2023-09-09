Starfield ship classes, explained

Sometimes, it doesn’t just work. If you’ve been poring over your skills or finding yourself outmatched in Starfield’s ship combat, you may be wondering what exactly Ship Class is and why you’re restricted from piloting some of them. Don’t feel bad—there are many, many aspects of Starfield that the game either doesn’t touch on at all or does a pretty terrible job at explaining.

As it happens, Ship Class is fairly simple to wrap your head around, and even easier to upgrade if you know how to do so.

What does Ship Class mean in Starfield?

To put it as simply as possible, your Ship Class in Starfield is determined by your Reactor. Allow me to explain: most modules in Starfield with stats attached, like weapons or shield generators, fall under one of three classes—either A, B or C. A ship’s reactor class determines the type of modules it can attach, making it the most crucial part of any build by far. For instance, a ship equipped with a Class B reactor will be able to attach both Class A and Class B modules, but not Class C.

You can always check your ship’s stats, including its Class. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re not sure which class your own ship falls under, you can check it at any time through your ship menu, which is itself accessed through the main radial menu. All of your stats will displayed to the left, as shown above, including your reactor’s class. Somewhat counterintuitively, A is the worst class, and C is the best, but upgrading is as easy as finding a Ship Services technician and swapping out your reactor.

There is, however, one caveat: you won’t be able to graduate to class B and C reactors until you’ve leveled up your Piloting skill, specifically to ranks 3 and 4. If you want to take the helm of the best ships in the galaxy, you’ll first need to blast a lot of enemies into space dust—I’ve found that the UC Vanguard questline is the best way to reliably get into manageable space battles. Pro tip: the training simulator for your entrance exam counts as far as space-related skill challenges go, so you can take it over and over to rack up the necessary kills.

Class C ships have access to some truly powerful modules, so you should definitely try to grab or upgrade one as soon as possible… even if you do end up having to cheese things a little. Get out there and put together your dream starfighter to carve your way through the galaxy—your enemies certainly are.

