How to join the UC Vanguard in Starfield

The United Colonies are the first major faction you will encounter in Starfield after joining Constellation. You can join the UC Vanguard at any point after you are introduced to the faction, though you might want to know exactly how to sign up if you missed it the first time around.

The UC Vanguard is the United Colonies’ volunteer military force. Though picking the United Colonies Native trait will make your character contain a UC background, it does not automatically roll you into this faction, nor does it grant you UC citizenship.

Even if you do not particularly like the United Colonies, I highly recommend completing the Vanguard’s questline purely for the benefits. If you are trying to join the UC Vanguard in Starfield, this is what you will need to do.

Joining the UC Vanguard in Starfield

To join the UC Vanguard, all you need to do is speak with Commander Tuala at the MAST Headquarters in New Atlantis, located on the planet Jemison. After expressing interest, you will learn the brief history of the United Colonies and take a space combat aptitude test.

Sarah Morgan will first introduce you to Commander Tuala, though you can elect to join the Vanguard anytime after | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To pass this introductory test, you will need to defeat waves of enemy ships in a space combat simulator. While you can go for as many waves as you can, you will automatically pass the test after surviving three. From here, you will swear an oath with Commander Tuala outside of MAST and embark on your first mission.

Like the other various factions in Starfield, the UC Vanguard will contain its own main questline. Here, you will deal with the use of Xenowarfare and the outbreak of Terrormorphs in the settled systems, uncovering some of the darker secrets of the UC. I highly recommend sticking through with this questline, as you receive some of the best armor in the game, as well as UC citizenship and a massive disbursement of credits.

