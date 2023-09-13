Starfield: How to remove asteroid rocks stuck to ship

Is your Starfield ship being stalked by suspicious-looking rocks too? You can think of them as the ghosts of asteroids you destroyed in Starfield as they won’t leave your side by themselves, causing Starfield fans to look for ways to remove asteroid rocks that are stuck to their ship.

Unless you’re playing Starfield on Xbox, there are a couple of solution methods that you can try to get rid of the asteroid rocks following your ship in Starfield. Ultimately, this is a bug only Bethesda can fix permanently, and it’s likely to be patched out in the future.

How to fix asteroid rocks getting stuck to your Starfield ship

It took me a while to notice the asteroid rocks following my ship in Starfield but when I started seeing them, I couldn’t unsee them. Ignoring them wasn’t an option as I wanted my ship to sail in its full glory without any rocks in my jetstreams.

I tried out the following methods to remove these asteroid rocks from the close perimeters of my ship, and they’ve turned into a habit that will stick with me until Bethesda fixes this bug.

1) Use console commands

For this method, you’ll be tapping into the goodness of the best Starfield console commands and cheats. Starfield allows players to delete items in the world, but only if they know what’s called on the console, and there’s also a huge downside in play. Using the console command mentioned below will disable achievements for your playthrough. Use this method only if you don’t care about achievements.

Click on the “~” key to bring up the command center. Select the asteroid rock following you. Type “disable” into the console to delete the asteroid rock.

2) Take it easy on asteroid mining

Asteroid mining looks to be the main source of this bug. I noticed the first piece of asteroid following me after I was done mining. If you haven’t started asteroid mining, you may want to keep it that way until a permanent fix becomes available.

3) Change ships

If you’re still using one of the best starter ships in Starfield with asteroids stuck around it these days, it might be a decent time to upgrade. Take your old ship back to the garage and start sailing the universe with a new one. You can either purchase a new ride, or build your own ship, and both options should give you a fresh start.

4) Try destroying the stuck asteroids again

This one is a long shot since these asteroids can get stuck at the unlikeliest of places. If yours are still somewhat targetable, then it won’t hurt to break them down to pieces one more time since they’re already stuck.

The asteroids could also want to keep you company in space.

What happens if you don’t fix the asteroid stuck bug in Starfield?

Asteroid rocks getting stuck on your ship is only a visual bug in Starfield. Ideally, it shouldn’t have a negative impact on your gameplay, unless they get stuck in a weird camera angle. On rare occasions, a stuck asteroid can block your point of view.

I wouldn’t try fixing the asteroid bug if they aren’t hindering your gameplay experience. It’s a minor annoyance after all, and the only reason I fixed it during my playthrough was my PC barely survived Starfield‘s system requirements.

How can an asteroid rock get stuck on your ship in Starfield?

Small pieces of rocks can get stuck on your ship after mining asteroids in Starfield. Parts that would normally fly into the unknown seem to have troubles when it comes to leaving your screen.

According to Starfield fans, the asteroid rocks getting stuck on ship error in Starfield mostly happens when players attempt to grav jump and land close to a particle while mining asteroids.

Can you fix the asteroid rock stuck on ship error in Starfield’s Xbox version?

No, this bug can’t be fixed on Xbox since players don’t have access to the game’s console like PC players. However, if you were to have a PC that can run Starfield, you could try moving your save to use the console.

Starfield supports cross saves and Xbox players can take their save to PC to see whether they can get rid of this bug there before moving back to their consoles.

