How to power up the Grav Drive to Grav Jump in Starfield

Traveling to destinations through the vast reaches of space can be a daunting prospect, especially in Starfield, which contains one of the biggest gaming maps to date. Luckily, spaceships are the game’s primary mode of transport, and they can jump from one planet to another at lightspeed. This can only be achieved by powering up the grav drive, one of the most useful functions on any ship.

The grav drive allows you to fast travel between planets within a system. This is useful for avoiding ship–based conflict or getting to destinations as quickly as possible. The ability to jump across vast distances is unlocked early into the game, during the second main mission, The Old Neighbourhood. During this assignment, you’ll become acquainted with flight controls and obtain the star map.

Once the star map is obtained, the grav drive will also become available. These two features go hand-in-hand as the star map is used to select a destination to jump to. This star map is part of the main menu, accessible by pressing the escape key or menu button on an Xbox controller. One thing to keep in mind is that the selected destination needs to be within the same cluster of planets for the grav drive to work.

The grav drive itself is accessible on the bottom left side of the ship’s interface, labeled GRV; this is part of the six ship systems that are powered up using points. At least one point must be allocated to the grav drive in order for it to function, but additional points can be used to make it charge up faster.

Ship systems are highlighted using the left and right buttons on either a keyboard or controller D-pad. The grav drive is the right-most system on the list and can be highlighted by simply pressing left once—assigning points to it is done by pressing up. If there are no available points, scroll to other ship systems unassign points using the down button and reassign them to the grav drive.

Once the grav drive is activated, a countdown timer will be shown on the screen before the jump is executed. This time is dependent on the points assigned. The grav drive takes you from one orbit to another. In order to land on a planet, the star map must be used again. Simply highlight the closest planet by clicking the right mouse button or pressing A, and select the landing point that’s right for you.

About the author