Does Starfield support cross saves?

Can you travel the universe and your home at the same time?

Bethesda’s new RPG Starfield gives players an opportunity to explore the universe, but does it also provide players the chance to save those experiences across multiple platforms?

Cross-platform game saving has become an increasingly common feature of newer games. The premise is that players might want to alternate their gameplay between a console and a computer. Especially for a game like Starfield, it makes sense why someone might want to use a console and throw the game on their TV for others to view the adventure with them.

Here’s what you need to know about cross saves in Starfield.

Does Starfield support cross-platform saves?

Yes, Starfield has a cloud-based save game system that allows players to pull saved games from their computer or Xbox and play those on the other platform. Starfield is only available on Windows and Xbox Series X/S, so the only real options you have for cross saving is to go from your Xbox to your PC and vice versa.

It does not cost any extra money to transfer saved game progress to a different console or PC. However, you will need to make sure that you have an internet connection because the cross save feature is cloud-based.

The feature is also limited to those that purchased the game digitally. So anyone that has a disc for the game instead will not be able to use the feature. A Game Pass subscription is not required to use the cross save features.

