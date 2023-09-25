Starfield: How to install unique ship modules

In order to fully upgrade your Starship Design skill in Starfield, you need to install 30 unique ship modules. Though this sounds like a simple task, the directions do not tell you what exactly counts as a “unique” ship module and what might not.

Unlocking or upgrading skills in Starfield takes much more than simply leveling up. Instead you need to complete a series of specific tasks a designated number of times before investing further Skill Points into your desired skill. For example, Stealth requires you to perform Sneak Attacks, while Pistol Certificate requires a designated number of pistol kills.

Starship Design works the same way, but you might need some further guidance on what a unique ship module is, where to get unique ship modules, and how to install these modules.

What is a unique ship module in Starfield?

To fully upgrade this skill, you need to install 30 unique ship parts

A unique ship module is a ship part that you have not previously installed. This counts every part of a ship, including habitat modules, engines, structural pieces, Grav Drives, landing gear, and more.

After you have initially unlock the Starship Design skill in Starfield, every new ship module that you attach will count toward unlocking your next tier. Because of this, I recommend investing your first point into Starship Design early if you plan to put a lot of time into ship building, so that the most amount of pieces count as unique ship modules.

Where to get unique ship modules in Starfield

There are two main ways to acquire ship modules in Starfield: either by purchasing modules from ship technicians, or by piracy. Of course, it’s far safer to simply buy ship parts from technicians and you won’t risk running up a bounty with any of the major factions. Some of my favorite ship techs can be found below:

Deimos Staryard , Sol System outside of Mar’s orbit.

, Sol System outside of Mar’s orbit. Taiyo Astroneering , Ryujin Industries Lab in Neon, found on Volii Alpha.

, Ryujin Industries Lab in Neon, found on Volii Alpha. HopeTech, found in Hopetown in the Valo System on the planet Polvo.

If you want to go the more forceful route, you can also engage in combat and then board hostile ships in order to add them to your fleet. After you get your stolen ships registered by a ship technician, you can then strip it down for parts to use for unique ship modules.

How to install unique ship modules in Starfield

You can add or remove parts of your ship at any ship tech

Installing unique ship modules in Starfield is an easy task. Speak to a ship technician at any major city space port and ask to upgrade your ship. From here, enter into Ship Builder mode and pick out your desired module, which is not already apart of your current ship.

From here, you need to find the spot where the module fits on your ship. This will vary depending on your module of choice and the ship that you are modifying. Whenever the module turns green, then you can place it onto your build.

As long as you’re not repeating putting the same parts onto your ship, you’ll be hitting that 30 unique ship modules requirement in no time.

