Starfield: Where is Hopetown?

Hopetown is one of the many Freestar Collective cities found in the settled systems in Starfield. Though not as large as the likes of Neon, Akila City, or New Atlantis, Hopetown is still a major population center with plenty of activities.

Hopetown is an easy settlement to miss, as the main Starfield storyline does not go through this Freestar Collective city. There are several side quests and faction questlines, namely the Freestar Rangers faction quests, that take place in Hopetown. Whether you are on a mission for the Freestar Rangers or you’re just hunting for some of the best weapons in Starfield, this is where you can find Hopetown.

Hopetown location in Starfield

Hopetown is found on the planet Polvo in the Valo System. You can find this star system just east of Alpha Centauri and Sol. This system is controlled by the Freestar Collective, you make sure you do not have a bounty with the faction before entering orbit. If you do, you can always clear it at a bounty kiosk.

Valo is a sparse star system with Polvo being the only occupied planet. The rest remain either barren or a gas giant.

What can you do in Hopetown in Starfield?

Despite the relatively small size of Hopetown, I actually found it to be one of the better parts of the settled systems. You should definitely head out and visit Hopetown if you are in need of pre-built ships or weapons, as it hosts two of the best shops in Starfield. Below are all the activities you can do in Hopetown:

Visit the Freestar Rangers building and loot the Gunslinger’s Guide 03 Skill Magazine

Buy or sell items at the Trade Authority Kiosk

Load up on health items at the Pit Stop

Purchase or Modify your ship at HopeTech

Perhaps most notably, Hopetown is where the climatic quest in the Freestar Rangers faction questline takes place, where you confront town mayor and Freestar council member Ron Hope. I definitely recommend you pick up this faction quest as it not only gives you a massive disbursement of Credits but also one of the best prebuilt ships in Starfield.

