All skill magazine and book locations in Starfield

The galaxy is full of hidden collectibles and secrets. Bethesda’s new hit RPG has brought back skill magazines, a feature prominent in the Fallout franchise—and this returning feature is sure to give collectors a run for their money.
Skill magazines are scattered around random buildings, abandoned facilities, and key locations in Starfield. They increase players’ skills in various categories for every edition found. There are a ton of magazines to locate, and with the game still being in its early days of release, the player base has yet to find them all.
Here are all the magazine locations we have found (so far) in Starfield.
Slightly increases the range and accuracy of CombaTech weapons.
On Phobos, after starting the Deep Cover risk as part of the Crimson Fleet questline, take the elevator to the UC Vigilance Operations Center. Immediately after entering the room, head left. There will be a small office. On a small TV table to the right of the entrance will be the second edition of the CombaTech Catalog.
03
TBD
TBD
04
TBD
TBD
Constellation Guides locations
Edition number
Buff
Location
01
Permanently reduces fall damage by 5%
The Lodge, on a counter in front of the relics.
02
Outposts produce resources 5% faster
Abandoned Research Tower, any planet or moon. You can find this magazine on the second floor office in one of the buildings.
03
TBD
TBD
04
TBD
TBD
Freestar Captain’s Log locations
Edition number
Buff
Location
01
TBD
TBD
02
TBD
TBD
03
TBD
TBD
04
Permanently increases carrying capacity by 5kg.
Deserted Research Outpost, any planet or moon. In one of the buildings, you’ll find a kitchenette. On the table in this room will be the fourth edition of the Freestar Captain’s Log.
Nova Galactic Manuals locations
Edition number
Buff
Location
01
TBD
TBD
02
TBD
TBD
03
Permanently reduces fuel needed for a grav jump by 1%.
MAST Admin Division, New Atlantis City. Take the elevator to the Cabinet Chambers, then head left. Enter the Office of Interstellar Affairs and head past the cubicles on your right until you reach a small room. On the coffee table will be the third edition of the Nova Galactic Manual.
04
TBD
TBD
Peak Performance locations
Edition number
Buff
Location
01
Permanently increases carrying capacity by 5kg.
The Eye, orbiting Jemison. Head to one of the rooms near the entrance of the Eye and look for this magazine by a water cooler.
02
TBD
TBD
03
TBD
TBD
04
TBD
TBD
Solomon’s Adventures locations
Edition number
Buff
Location
01
Permanently increases weapon damage at night by 5%.
Coe Estate on Akila City in the Cheyenne System. After entering the estate, enter the room on your far left. On a bedside table will be the magazine.
02
TBD
TBD
03
TBD
TBD
04
TBD
TBD
Trackers Primer locations
Edition number
Buff
Location
01
TBD
TBD
02
Permanently increases EM weapon damage by 5%.
Pilgrim’s Rest on Indum II. In the locked room, Trackers Primer 02 will be on a shelf to the left of the room’s entrance.
03
TBD
TBD
04
TBD
TBD
UC Defense Manuals locations
Edition number
Buff
Location
01
TBD
TBD
02
Slightly increases magazine size and weapon bash critical chance for all Allied Armaments guns.
The Den, in the Wolf System. After entering The Den, head to the right when you see a neon “Open” sign. There will be a small office, with a room full of bunk beds. This magazine is on a nearby table.
03
TBD
TBD
04
Further increases magazine size and weapon bash critical chance for all Allied Armaments guns.
Abandoned Weapon Station, any planet or moon. In the second-floor office of one of the warehouses.
Va’Ruun Scripture locations
Edition number
Buff
Location
01
Permanently increases sneak attack bonus by 1%, and melee sneak attach damage by 5%.
UC Security Office, New Atlantis spaceport on Jemison. Head to the back of the building where the jail cells are. In one of the far cells, the magazine will be beneath a cot.
02
TBD
TBD
03
TBD
TBD
04
TBD
TBD
05
TBD
TBD
06
TBD
TBD
07
TBD
TBD
08
TBD
TBD
09
TBD
TBD
10
Permanently increases sneak attack bonus by 1%, and melee sneak attach damage by 5%.
Miner’s Quarters, Abandoned Mines on Mars. Head south of Cydonia to get to this location, then enter the large building and make your way to the Miner’s Quarters at the bottom of the facility. This “magazine” can be found in one of elevated buildings towards the back of the room.
This guide is being updated as we find more locations of the skill magazines in Starfield.
