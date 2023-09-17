All skill magazine and book locations in Starfield

Collecting them all is not for the faint of heart.

The galaxy is full of hidden collectibles and secrets. Bethesda’s new hit RPG has brought back skill magazines, a feature prominent in the Fallout franchise—and this returning feature is sure to give collectors a run for their money.

Skill magazines are scattered around random buildings, abandoned facilities, and key locations in Starfield. They increase players’ skills in various categories for every edition found. There are a ton of magazines to locate, and with the game still being in its early days of release, the player base has yet to find them all.

Here are all the magazine locations we have found (so far) in Starfield.

CombaTech Catalog locations

Edition number Buff Location 01 TBD TBD 02 Slightly increases the range and accuracy of CombaTech weapons. On Phobos, after starting the Deep Cover risk as part of the Crimson Fleet questline, take the elevator to the UC Vigilance Operations Center. Immediately after entering the room, head left. There will be a small office. On a small TV table to the right of the entrance will be the second edition of the CombaTech Catalog. 03 TBD TBD 04 TBD TBD

CombaTech Catalog 02 can be found on the UC Vigilance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Constellation Guides locations

Edition number Buff Location 01 Permanently reduces fall damage by 5% The Lodge, on a counter in front of the relics. 02 Outposts produce resources 5% faster Abandoned Research Tower, any planet or moon. You can find this magazine on the second floor office in one of the buildings. 03 TBD TBD 04 TBD TBD

Constellation Guide 01 can be found in the Lodge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Freestar Captain’s Log locations

Edition number Buff Location 01 TBD TBD 02 TBD TBD 03 TBD TBD 04 Permanently increases carrying capacity by 5kg. Deserted Research Outpost, any planet or moon. In one of the buildings, you’ll find a kitchenette. On the table in this room will be the fourth edition of the Freestar Captain’s Log.

Freestar Captain’s Log 04, found on a table at a Deserted Research Outpost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nova Galactic Manuals locations

Edition number Buff Location 01 TBD TBD 02 TBD TBD 03 Permanently reduces fuel needed for a grav jump by 1%. MAST Admin Division, New Atlantis City. Take the elevator to the Cabinet Chambers, then head left. Enter the Office of Interstellar Affairs and head past the cubicles on your right until you reach a small room. On the coffee table will be the third edition of the Nova Galactic Manual. 04 TBD TBD

Take the elevator in the UC building in New Atlantis to find Nova Galactic Manual 03. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Peak Performance locations

Edition number Buff Location 01 Permanently increases carrying capacity by 5kg. The Eye, orbiting Jemison. Head to one of the rooms near the entrance of the Eye and look for this magazine by a water cooler. 02 TBD TBD 03 TBD TBD 04 TBD TBD

Peak Performance 01, located on The Eye. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Solomon’s Adventures locations

Edition number Buff Location 01 Permanently increases weapon damage at night by 5%. Coe Estate on Akila City in the Cheyenne System. After entering the estate, enter the room on your far left. On a bedside table will be the magazine. 02 TBD TBD 03 TBD TBD 04 TBD TBD

Find the first edition of Solomon’s Adventures in Sam’s family estate in Akila City. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Trackers Primer locations

Edition number Buff Location 01 TBD TBD 02 Permanently increases EM weapon damage by 5%. Pilgrim’s Rest on Indum II. In the locked room, Trackers Primer 02 will be on a shelf to the left of the room’s entrance. 03 TBD TBD 04 TBD TBD

Trackers Primer 02 can be found at Pilgrim’s Rest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

UC Defense Manuals locations

Edition number Buff Location 01 TBD TBD 02 Slightly increases magazine size and weapon bash critical chance for all Allied Armaments guns. The Den, in the Wolf System. After entering The Den, head to the right when you see a neon “Open” sign. There will be a small office, with a room full of bunk beds. This magazine is on a nearby table. 03 TBD TBD 04 Further increases magazine size and weapon bash critical chance for all Allied Armaments guns. Abandoned Weapon Station, any planet or moon. In the second-floor office of one of the warehouses.

UC Defense Manual 02, located on The Den. Screenshot by Dot Esports UC Defense Manual 02, located in an Abandoned Weapon Station. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Va’Ruun Scripture locations

Edition number Buff Location 01 Permanently increases sneak attack bonus by 1%, and melee sneak attach damage by 5%. UC Security Office, New Atlantis spaceport on Jemison. Head to the back of the building where the jail cells are. In one of the far cells, the magazine will be beneath a cot. 02 TBD TBD 03 TBD TBD 04 TBD TBD 05 TBD TBD 06 TBD TBD 07 TBD TBD 08 TBD TBD 09 TBD TBD 10 Permanently increases sneak attack bonus by 1%, and melee sneak attach damage by 5%. Miner’s Quarters, Abandoned Mines on Mars. Head south of Cydonia to get to this location, then enter the large building and make your way to the Miner’s Quarters at the bottom of the facility. This “magazine” can be found in one of elevated buildings towards the back of the room.

The first Va’Ruun Scripture can be found in a jail cell in New Atlantis’s UC Security Office. Screenshot by Dot Esports Find the 10th Va’Runn Scripture on Mars. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This guide is being updated as we find more locations of the skill magazines in Starfield.

About the author