All skill magazine and book locations in Starfield

Collecting them all is not for the faint of heart.

A magazine from Starfield with "Preparedness" written on the front cover. It also shows three human figures.
The galaxy is full of hidden collectibles and secrets. Bethesda’s new hit RPG has brought back skill magazines, a feature prominent in the Fallout franchise—and this returning feature is sure to give collectors a run for their money.

Skill magazines are scattered around random buildings, abandoned facilities, and key locations in Starfield. They increase players’ skills in various categories for every edition found. There are a ton of magazines to locate, and with the game still being in its early days of release, the player base has yet to find them all.

Here are all the magazine locations we have found (so far) in Starfield.

CombaTech Catalog locations

Edition numberBuffLocation
01TBDTBD
02Slightly increases the range and accuracy of CombaTech weapons.On Phobos, after starting the Deep Cover risk as part of the Crimson Fleet questline, take the elevator to the UC Vigilance Operations Center. Immediately after entering the room, head left. There will be a small office. On a small TV table to the right of the entrance will be the second edition of the CombaTech Catalog.
03TBDTBD
04TBDTBD
A screenshot from Starfield showing the CombaTech Catalog 02 on a white TV stand.
Constellation Guides locations

Edition numberBuffLocation
01Permanently reduces fall damage by 5%The Lodge, on a counter in front of the relics.
02Outposts produce resources 5% fasterAbandoned Research Tower, any planet or moon. You can find this magazine on the second floor office in one of the buildings.
03TBDTBD
04TBDTBD
A magazine resting atop a counter in The Lodge, a building in Starfield. A pop-up text box shows this is Constellation Guide 01.
Freestar Captain’s Log locations

Edition numberBuff Location
01TBDTBD
02TBDTBD
03TBDTBD
04Permanently increases carrying capacity by 5kg. Deserted Research Outpost, any planet or moon. In one of the buildings, you’ll find a kitchenette. On the table in this room will be the fourth edition of the Freestar Captain’s Log.
The player character in Starfield stands in front of a table with a pistol out. On the table is a green magazine cover and a text box says this is Freestar Captain's Log 04.
Nova Galactic Manuals locations

Edition numberBuff Location
01TBDTBD
02TBDTBD
03Permanently reduces fuel needed for a grav jump by 1%.MAST Admin Division, New Atlantis City. Take the elevator to the Cabinet Chambers, then head left. Enter the Office of Interstellar Affairs and head past the cubicles on your right until you reach a small room. On the coffee table will be the third edition of the Nova Galactic Manual.
04TBDTBD
A screenshot from Starfield showing a blue magazine cover on top of a wooden coffee table. A text box says this is Nova Galactic Manual 03.
Peak Performance locations

Edition numberBuff Location
01Permanently increases carrying capacity by 5kg. The Eye, orbiting Jemison. Head to one of the rooms near the entrance of the Eye and look for this magazine by a water cooler.
02TBDTBD
03TBDTBD
04TBDTBD
A screenshot from Starfield showing a magazine with a comic book-like cover. A pop-up box indicates this is Peak Performance 01.
Solomon’s Adventures locations

Edition numberBuff Location
01Permanently increases weapon damage at night by 5%.Coe Estate on Akila City in the Cheyenne System. After entering the estate, enter the room on your far left. On a bedside table will be the magazine.
02TBDTBD
03TBDTBD
04TBDTBD
A screenshot from Starfield showing Solomon's Adventures 01, a magazine on the bedside table of a lodge in Akila City.
Trackers Primer locations

Edition numberBuff Location
01TBDTBD
02Permanently increases EM weapon damage by 5%.Pilgrim’s Rest on Indum II. In the locked room, Trackers Primer 02 will be on a shelf to the left of the room’s entrance.
03TBDTBD
04TBDTBD
Trackers Primer 02, a magazine with armed men and the word "Preparedness" on the front cover, sits on a shelf full of supplies in Starfield.
UC Defense Manuals locations

Edition numberBuffLocation
01TBDTBD
02Slightly increases magazine size and weapon bash critical chance for all Allied Armaments guns.The Den, in the Wolf System. After entering The Den, head to the right when you see a neon “Open” sign. There will be a small office, with a room full of bunk beds. This magazine is on a nearby table.
03TBDTBD
04Further increases magazine size and weapon bash critical chance for all Allied Armaments guns.Abandoned Weapon Station, any planet or moon. In the second-floor office of one of the warehouses.

Va’Ruun Scripture locations

Edition numberBuff Location
01Permanently increases sneak attack bonus by 1%, and melee sneak attach damage by 5%.UC Security Office, New Atlantis spaceport on Jemison. Head to the back of the building where the jail cells are. In one of the far cells, the magazine will be beneath a cot.
02TBDTBD
03TBDTBD
04TBDTBD
05TBDTBD
06TBDTBD
07TBDTBD
08TBDTBD
09TBDTBD
10Permanently increases sneak attack bonus by 1%, and melee sneak attach damage by 5%.Miner’s Quarters, Abandoned Mines on Mars. Head south of Cydonia to get to this location, then enter the large building and make your way to the Miner’s Quarters at the bottom of the facility. This “magazine” can be found in one of elevated buildings towards the back of the room.

This guide is being updated as we find more locations of the skill magazines in Starfield.

