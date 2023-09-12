Starfield: Where to find the The Almagest abandoned casino

There are various casinos found throughout Starfield, but The Almagest is where you can really win big. This empty casino ship has been taken over by a small gang of Spacers, leaving it only poorly guarded. If you are looking to make a heap of extra Credits, The Almagest should be your top destination.

The real prize onboard The Almagest is the Jackpot Backend computer. If you know the right number combination, you can pocket a couple thousand Credits and some rare contraband items. If you are either trying to locate the vacated Almagest or looking for the Jackpot combination, this is everything you need to know.

Where to find The Almagest in Starfield

The Almagest is the only ship orbiting Nesoi | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Almagest is an empty casino spaceship in the orbit of the planet Nesoi, situated in the Olympus Star System. The Olympus System is one of the main Star Systems in Starfield, found directly across from Alpha Centauri, the home of the United Colonies.

To access the casino you need to travel to Nesoi’s orbit and find the spiral-shaped ship. From here, dock the vessel like you would any ship. You can do this by opening up your ship scanner, targeting The Almagest and either pressing ‘X’ on controller or ‘R’ on keyboard.

Though abandoned by its original inhabitants, The Almagest is a crawler with Spacers that turn instantly hostile. Be prepared for a fight in a zero-gravity environment as soon as you enter. I recommend entering with plenty of ammo and healing aids to see you through the fight.

What is the Jackpot combination for The Almagest in Starfield?

Keep an eye out for this open vent | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The prize of The Almagest is the Jackpot Backend Computer. To get here, you need to enter an open vent found near one of the large safe doors. Follow the vents up until you reach the computer room and interact with the Jackpot Backend Computer.

Once you open the terminal, you will be prompted to enter the correct combination of numbers in order. Don’t worry about tracking that down as well, I got you covered. The winning numbers are 12, 19, 36, 5. Enter these numbers and you will have access to 3,700 Credits and a randomized contraband item.

Though the reward might be a bit disappointing for a jackpot, it is still worth the effort. The Spacers and other loot will respawn after you leave, though you can only get the jackpot once per playthrough.

