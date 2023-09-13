Starfield: Valo star system location and planets

If there’s one thing Bethesda nailed in Starfield, it’s the scale of the universe. The game is packed with star systems, planets, and moons for you to discover and get lost in.

When pursuing a lead for a main mission on one particular planet I ended up finding an abandoned outpost, picking up some sweet loot, helping a bounty hunter claim their bounty, and saving some trapped miners from a party of bandits—and I hadn’t even progressed the main quest!

A particular system of importance in the early game is the Valo system, home to tech conglomerate HopeTech, and for many players their first interaction with the Freestar Collective. But just where exactly is it?

Where to find the Valo star system in Starfield

Just a short trek…east? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Valo star system is a level five system found a short distance away from Alpha Centauri. While technically factionless, the Freestar Collective controls the system’s main planet Polvo, and its capital city Hopetown.

You may notice Valo isn’t available to warp to on the Starmap. This is because the system is so close to the major Narion system. To travel to Valo, open your Starmap, select Narion, and Valo will appear underneath Narion.

Do note, upon arriving in the system you’ll be scanned for contraband by Freestar Collective ships, so prepare to hand over any illicit goods you forgot you were traveling with—or hope your ship’s fast enough to escape.

Valo star system map and planet guide

Five planets, six moons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Valo system in Starfield contains five planets and six moons. The system’s capital planet Polvo will likely be your first stop when traveling through this system, with many players needing to visit Hopetown for missions or ship parts.

Planets and moons

Polvo Miatha Navacci

Prax

Cantra

Hillex

Lumos Kindi Virum Golga Shorun



Valo star system points of interest

HopeTech HQ huh? Are you a hauler? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hopetown is home to the headquarters of HopeTech, an industrial company specializing in ship construction and hauling systems. HopeTech president Ron Hope is a character you’ll encounter during the main story of Starfield, and can be found inside HopeTech Headquarters in the center of Hopetown.

The city is one of the best places for upgrading and purchasing ships early in the game. Both the Ship Services Technician at the Hopetown landing pad and Inaya Rehman inside HopeTech have a variety of ship parts and ships for sale, with Inaya selling the newest in HopeTech haulers.

These ships have incredible Grav drives meaning longer jump distances, and can store an abundance of cargo. They lack in the weapons department, however, so I wouldn’t recommend a HopeTech ship to anyone planning on space combat.

Your arsenal needs tending to. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fancy a drink? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hopetown is also home to The Pit Stop, a casual bar where a variety of NPCs can be picked up as companions or for quests, and Best Defense, which sells specialty weapons and mods.

