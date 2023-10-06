Starfield: Best Electromagnetic (EM) ship weapons, ranked

Searching for the top-tier Electromagnetic (EM) Ship Weapons in Starfield to make disabling enemy ships a breeze? Dive into our list of the top five based on the numbers, with an honorable mention to boot.

Some offer a balanced mix of Hull Damage and EM Damage. Others balance power with speed. And then, there are those that focus on delivering the most amount of EM Damage in one or two massive blasts.

Honorable mention: EMP-200 Suppressor

The EMP-200 Suppressor may not top the list in terms of EM Damage compared to other weapons in its category, but it holds its own. Its standout feature is the balanced damage: delivering 36 Hull Damage alongside a respectable 42 EM Damage. It might not be perfect for disabling ships without damaging them, but it sure hits hard.

EMP-200 Suppressor stats

Range: 800

800 Fire Rate: 1.25

1.25 Hull Damage: 36

36 Shield Damage: Five

Five EM Damage: 42

5) Supaku 600GC Suppresso

While the Supaku 600GC Suppressor might seem ordinary, it has a slightly quicker fire rate of 1.25. This edge in speed, combined with its consistent 55 EM Damage output, makes it a solid choice.

Supaku 600GC Suppresso stats

Range: 800

800 Fire Rate: 1.25

1.25 Hull Damage: One

One Shield Damage: One

One EM Damage: 55

4) Fulminator 8000 Suppressor

The Fulminator 8000 Suppressor lags behind the Supaku 600GC Suppresso with a 0.8 range but exceeds it with a superior EM Damage output of 58. This boost in damage makes it a better option for those who prefer power over speed.

Fulminator 8000 Suppressor stats

Range: 800

800 Fire Rate: 0.8

0.8 Hull Damage: One

One Shield Damage: One

One EM Damage: 58

3) Firebolt 4000 Suppressor

Elevating the standards for EM Ship Weapons, the Firebolt 4000 Suppressor massively outperforms lesser-ranked ones. With an impressive 78 EM Damage, it surpasses the Fulminator 8000 Suppressor by a whopping 20 EM Damage.

Coupled with a commendable 1.25 Fire Rate, it strikes a balance between speed and power, making it one of the best.

Firebolt 4000 Suppressor stats

Range: 800

800 Fire Rate: 1.25

1.25 Hull Damage: One

One Shield Damage: One

One EM Damage: 78

2) Tatsu 500EM Suppressor

The Tatsu 500EM Suppressor stands out as a formidable contender in the realm of EM Ship Weapons. While it may lag slightly behind the Firebolt 4000 Suppressor with a Fire Rate of 0.8, it compensates with an outstanding 87 EM Damage—surpassing it by a notable nine points.

Tatsu 500EM Suppressor stats

Range: 800

800 Fire Rate: 0.8

0.8 Hull Damage: One

One Shield Damage: One

One EM Damage: 87

1) Tatsu 501EM Suppressor

The Tatsu 501EM Suppressor is the king of EM Ship Weapons in Starfield. Delivering a staggering 100 EM Damage, it outpaces the next closest, the Tatsu 500EM Suppressor, by a whole 13 points. While its range and fire rate might be considered average, its sheer power does more than enough to compensate.

Tatsu 501EM Suppressor stats

Range: 800

800 Fire Rate: 0.8

0.8 Hull Damage: One

One Shield Damage: One

One EM Damage: 100

