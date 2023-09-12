Starfield: Using EM Weapons to disable ships, explained

In Starfield, you don’t always have to blow up enemy ships. Sometimes, it’s smarter to play it cool and save the ship for other stuff. That’s where EM Weapons come in. They let you stop ships without destroying them.

Have you taken on a Starfield mission requiring you to disable an enemy ship to board it, only to shoot it out of the sky instead and piss off your superiors? I know, I’ve been there.

Which is why, when I heard about the use of EM Weapons, I was immediately interested in picking up a few of my own for my ship.

What are EM Weapons in Starfield?

EM Weapons can be extremely useful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

EM Weapons are a unique class of weaponry in Starfield. Unlike your typical lasers or ballistic weapons that cause direct damage, EM Weapons are designed to target and disable a ship’s systems. The primary advantage? They keep the ship’s overall structure intact.

You can tell whether something is an EM Weapon because of how much EM Damage it deals relative to normal damage when checking its stats. The EMP-200 Suppressor is a good example.

Why use EM Weapons in Starfield?

There are several scenarios where disabling a ship is more beneficial than destroying it.

Looting: A ship that is intact can be boarded and pillaged for valuable resources, contraband, or other prized loot.

A ship that is intact can be boarded and pillaged for valuable resources, contraband, or other prized loot. Rescue Missions: If there are hostages or allies aboard an enemy ship, using EM Weapons ensures their safety.

If there are hostages or allies aboard an enemy ship, using EM Weapons ensures their safety. Ship Acquisition: Fancy commanding an enemy’s ship? Instead of buying a new one, why not just disable theirs and steal it?

How to use EM Weapons in Starfield

Getting close is key

The catch with EM Weapons is their range. With an effective distance of about 1000 meters, players need to get relatively close to their target.

It’s a risk, but the rewards can be well worth it, especially when you consider the potential loot or the perk of adding another ship to your fleet.

Tips for effective EM Weapon use

Pair Up: For maximum efficiency, consider equipping multiple EM Weapons and using them in tandem.

For maximum efficiency, consider equipping multiple EM Weapons and using them in tandem. Stay Alert: Getting close means you’re in the enemy’s firing range. Be ready to dodge, weave, and use defensive measures.

Getting close means you’re in the enemy’s firing range. Be ready to dodge, weave, and use defensive measures. Target Locking: Before firing, ensure you have a solid lock on the enemy ship’s systems. This increases the chances of a successful disable.

EM Weapons are a cool way to fight other ships in Starfield. They might take some skill and guts to use right, but they’re super powerful. So, whether you’re playing as a space pirate wanting more ships or a hero saving the day, give EM Weapons a try. They’re worth it.

