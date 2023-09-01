Space combat is one of the most challenging aspects of Starfield, with even the slightest difference between ships giving an edge. The Targeting Control Systems are your best asset to utilize during a fight, though you might now know how to unlock, upgrade, or use this extremely useful skill.

In space combat, you can lock on to enemies by keeping the target in your crosshairs. Before you unlock the Targeting Control Systems, you can use this to fire tracking missiles, though this specific skill can completely change how you approach other ships. If you are trying to under Starfield‘s targeting system, this is what you need to know.

How to unlock and upgrade Targeting Control Systems in Starfield

To unlock the advanced targeting controls in Starfield, you will need to invest a Skill Point into the Targeting Control Systems skill. You can find this underneath the Tech tab in the Skills menu on the far right end of tier one.

Putting a Skill Point into the first Rank for this skill will unlock the Targeting Control Systems for all ships in your fleet. Subsequent Skill Point investments will upgrade various aspects of the skill, such as enemy speed reduction, increased critical strike chance, and overall damage increases. Below are all the ranks and benefits for the skill:

Rank One – Unlocks Ship Targeting Functionality

Rank Two – Reduces lock-on time by 15 percent, reduces target-locked ship’s attack speed by 25 percent

Rank Three – Reduces lock-on time by 30 percent, increases critical striking a target-locked ship by 10 percent

Rank Four – Reduces lock-on time by 60 percent, deal 20 percent more damage to target-locked ships

How to use Targeting Control Systems in Starfield

In order to utilize your Targeting Control Systems in Starfield, you will first need to target lock an enemy ship. After engaging another ship in combat, keep your desired target in your crosshairs. In the bottom corner, you will see a percentage rapidly shoot up. Once it reaches 100 percent, you can press the corresponding button to lock on.

If you have played Fallout, the Target Control System is comparable to VATs. Time will be slowed and you will be granted the ability to attack specific parts of the enemy ship. Personally, I tend to focus on engines to make docking easier, if needed.

Engaging in target locking does not make you invulnerable, as you will still take damage from ships, though at a slower rate depending on your skill’s tier. I recommend using target locking primarily whenever in one-on-one combat with ships, as doing this in the middle of a crowded dogfight can make you a vulnerable target.

