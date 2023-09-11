20 sci-fi inspired character names for Starfield

As you embark on your journey to explore the vast galaxy in Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG Starfield, you might be asking yourself what name you could call your character that would make them feel more connected to the sci-fi world around them.

With this in mind, we are going to be looking at 20 names inspired by science fiction characters that would make for fun and interesting references when it comes to your character’s in-game name. The robot companion in the game—Vasco—is programmed with 1001 names that he is able to say, so we will be checking to see if he recognizes these names as well. Nothing says an immersive gaming experience like a robot being able to recite your chosen name at you (even if it is somewhat inappropriate, with the likes of Orgasmo, Dong, and Assface making it into Vasco’s programming).

One more point to mention is that your character will eventually start being called Captain as you progress through the game and Vasco will use this prefix before saying your name, which can make for some awesome and specific references depending on the name you choose. Let’s get into some sci-fi-inspired names for your character in Starfield.

20 best sci-fi-inspired names for Starfield

1) James T. Kirk: Star Trek

To boldly go. Image via NBC Television

We’re kicking off this list with what is arguably one of the most recognizable science fiction names in history, belonging to the infamous captain of the USS Enterprise in the Star Trek universe: James T. Kirk.

Your character takes on the role of captain in Starfield and embarks on an exploration mission, so you could argue that they share the same goals as Kirk in that they must “boldly go where no man has gone before.”

Vasco is not only able to say the name James but also the name Kirk, so you can go by Captain James Kirk if you choose this iconic name.

2) Jean-Luc Picard: Star Trek

Another science fiction icon from Star Trek who first appeared in the Star Trek: The Next Generation series, the name Jean-Luc Picard is also one that you might want to consider for your Starfield character. While Vasco doesn’t know the name Jean-Luc, he does know Picard, and your character can go by the title Captain Picard if you opt for this choice.

3) Marty McFly: Back to the Future

Marty McFly is a highly influential and memorable sci-fi character from the Back to the Future film series, but he is also a memorable movie character in his own right. Both Marty and McFly are names that Vasco knows, so if this is a favorite science fiction series for you then consider using it for your Starfield character.

4) Fox Mulder: The X Files

If you’re into the more intense side of science fiction, then an X-Files-inspired name might be exactly what you are looking for when it comes to naming your Starfield character. Fox Mulder is one of the main protagonists of the series and is known for his often obsessive search for the truth of what is out there, making it a well-suited name for the more dedicated explorers in the game.

5) Dana Scully: The X Files

If you are more of a Scully than a Mulder fan, then why not name your Starfield character after her instead? Vasco does know the name Scully (though not Dana) so you can go about your adventures in the galaxy as Captain Scully if you so wish.

6) Poe Dameron: Star Wars

Poe Dameron is a character who first entered the Star Wars universe in the 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and he quickly became a fan favorite. The only downside to this is that Vasco does not know the name Poe, so you won’t get that extra bit of personalization. If that isn’t an issue for you, then go for Poe.

7) Han Solo: Star Wars

A Han Solo popsicle. Image via William Warby on Flickr

While we are on the topic of Star Wars-themed names, Han Solo is quite possibly the perfect name for Starfield players looking to reenact their favorite Star Wars moments in the game. If you do opt for calling your character Han Solo, you might also want to consider customizing your ship to make it look like the Millennium Falcon to get the full experience. Vasco also knows the names Han and Solo, which is sure to be an awesome bonus for die-hard fans.

8) Princess Leia: Star Wars

Naming your character after the iconic Princess Leia is definitely an option in Starfield. You might be wondering why we are opting for the name Princess Leia rather than Leia Organa or General Organa. Well, it’s because Vasco knows the names Princess and Leia, so you get more of an immersive experience with your robot buddy if you choose this rather than the other options. That being said, Leia by itself is also an excellent choice should you want to drop the Princess part.

9) Luke Skywalker: Star Wars

As much as we wanted to include all the infamous Star Wars characters on this list, the last Star Wars-themed name we are opting for has to be that of the protagonist of the series, Luke Skywalker. This one is pretty self-explanatory, with Luke fans around the world likely to be choosing this name so that they can role-play as their favorite Jedi. Luke is a name that Vasco can say, so becoming Captain Luke Skywalker is an option for your character.

10) Leela: Futurama

The first of only two animated inspirations on this list, Leela is the beautiful, purple-haired cyclops from the hit animated show Futurama. The series is a well-known science fiction comedy and Leela is one of the protagonists, known for her strength, fortitude, intelligence, and general badassness. She is also the captain of the Planet Express delivery ship, which is something that you could recreate in the game if you so choose. Leela isn’t a name that is in Vasco’s database, but don’t let that stop you from naming your character after this kick-ass queen.

11) Rick Deckard: Blade Runner

Another classic science fiction character from an iconic sci-fi movie (as well as another name on this list inspired by a character played by Harrison Ford), Rick Deckard is a cool and low-key name that is sure to be an appealing choice for those who want something subtle. Deckard is a bounty hunter in the film series who eventually becomes a plainclothes police officer, which is something that is possible and could be fun to role-play in the game for Blade Runner fans.

12) Trinity: The Matrix

When it comes to iconic female sci-fi characters, Carrie-Anne Moss’s Trinity from The Matrix series is top tier. Trinity is not only a cool name in its own right, but it is also one that Vasco will recognize. Make sure to opt for some black leather and sunglasses if you want to do a proper Trinity role-play in Starfield.

13) John/Jane Shepherd: Mass Effect

If you are a fan of the Mass Effect game series, then naming your Starfield character after the canon name for protagonist Commander Shepherd is a great option. This could be the ultimate crossover for mega gamers, especially if you want to try your hand at creating the Normandy in the ship builder in Starfield too. The surprising thing here is that while John is a name in Vasco’s programming—as well as its variations like Jon and Jonathan—Jane isn’t, nor is Shepherd. Thanks for that Bethesda.

14) Paul Atreides: Dune

Many consider Dune to be one of the greatest science fiction books of all time, so if you are a fan of the series, then you could go with a name from the epic saga. We have chosen the main character of the series here due to that very sci-fi surname combined with the run-of-the-mill first name (and also because Vasco has the name Paul stored).

15) Katniss Everdeen: The Hunger Games

While we are on the subject of science fiction franchises that began as books, The Hunger Games series is a great source for sci-fi-style names. There are plenty to choose from that would fit in well with the world of Starfield, but we have picked the protagonist Katniss Everdeen here, as both her first name and surname can be said by Vasco. Not only that, but it’s a great name if you are thinking about doing some reluctant hero role-play in the game, seeing as Katniss spends all of her time in the series not wanting to be there.

16) River Song: Doctor Who

Doctor Who is another franchise that has plenty of names that can be used for inspiration when it comes to a name for your Starfield character, but we have chosen the name River Song due to its whimsical and pretty nature. River is also a name that is in Vasco’s programming.

17) Jack Harkness: Doctor Who

John Barrowman as Captain Jack. Image via Ellen Fitzsimons on Flickr

You can’t mention Doctor Who-related names to call your Starfield character and not suggest Jack Harkness, the sassy and morally ambiguous immortal time traveler from the series. Captain Jack is another character that would be fun to role-play as in Starfield thanks to those questionable morals and his multiple aliases.

18) Ellen Ripley: Alien

As one of the most iconic female characters of all time, it is understandable why you might want to name your Starfield character after Ellen Ripley from the Alien series. Ripley is one of the toughest characters in any movie—science fiction or otherwise—so why wouldn’t you want to name your character after her while you take down murderous aliens? Bethesda has also made it so Vasco can say the name Ripley, which is likely to be an intentional nod to the character.

19) Sarah Connor: Terminator

Like Ripley, Sarah Connor is also a well-known heroine who has gone down in sci-fi history. There is already a Sarah on your team in the game—Constellation leader Sarah Morgan—but your crew will just have to make room for two Sarahs on your ship if you opt for this iconic name. Vasco can also say both Sarah and Connor, which is a fun bonus for hardcore Terminator fans.

20) Buzz Lightyear: Toy Story

To infinity and beyond. Image via Loren Javier on Flickr

Last but not least, we have the name of one of the most revered and respected space rangers in the entire galaxy, at least in the Pixar universe. Fans of the Toy Story franchise are sure to get a kick out of naming their character after Buzz Lightyear and finally turning him into a real-life space explorer.

Buzz is a name in Vasco’s database, though this is likely a reference to Buzz Aldrin, who was the second person to walk on the moon. Buzz in Toy Story was named after Aldrin anyway, so it’s all just one big reference. A fun way to play with a character named after Lightyear would be to try and build his cardboard ship from the movies in the ship builder. Don’t forget the lime green, white, and purple color scheme.

So there you have 20 ideas for names that are inspired by various sci-fi characters. This is far from an extensive list (there are so many characters that I went through and wanted to include here but ended up having to cut), but hopefully they will give you some ideas on how to get started when it comes to thinking of a science fiction inspired name for your Starfield character.

