Is the Starfield Premium Edition worth it?

With Starfield’s early access launch on Aug. 31 in the U.S., that pre-order button is looking all the more tantalizing by the second, so you may be wondering if picking up the Digital Premium Edition is worth it.

While the decision to pre-order is in itself a difficult one, that conundrum of which edition to buy may be even tougher. While it’s true that the decision to pay less for the Standard Edition might seem the obvious choice, Starfield’s Premium Edition comes packed in with a surprising bonus that may just tempt prospective players into splurging instead.

Should I buy the Starfield Premium Edition?

Ultimately, the question of whether or not to get the Premium Edition comes down to how soon you want to sink your teeth into Starfield. Whether you’re upgrading to the Premium Edition or buying it outright, it’s a cool $30 more than the Standard Edition. For that extra cash, you’ll be entitled to a few goodies. The most tangible thing you’ll actually see in the game at launch is a skin pack with Constellation-themed cosmetic options for the Equinox laser rifle, your spacesuit and helmet, and your jetpack.

Everything else is a little more nebulous. Premium Edition buyers are offered free access to the Shattered Space story expansion, which we know absolutely nothing about besides the title. Bethesda’s expansions for previous games have historically been a little hit or miss—this could be a Shivering Isles or it could be a Point Lookout. There’s simply no way to know at this time.

There’s also a digital art book and soundtrack included, but the real draw of the Premium Edition is the five-day early access period, letting players who fork over the extra dough get their hands on Starfield nearly a week in advance. Therein, reader, lies our problem—given that everything else will likely be available for purchase separately (or, let’s be real, modded in for free), the price tag of the Premium Edition really boils down to “do you want to play Starfield early for $30?”

Given that the game has been in development since 2013 if you count the conceptual stage, hardcore Bethesda fans will be chomping at the bit to finally start their spacefaring adventure. If, on the other hand, you’ve reasoned that you’ve already been waiting 10 years and you can wait a few more days, it may be better to save your money.

If you want to be the first to stake your claim among the stars, however, by all means—and we’ll see you out there.

