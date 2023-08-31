How to upgrade to the Starfield Premium Edition

The early access period for Starfield is nearly upon us, and every fan who pre-ordered the Premium Edition of the game will soon be able to start their very own space adventure.

There are players out there who are either waiting to purchase the Premium Edition or need help upgrading to it from their Standard Edition version of Starfield. Namely, Xbox Game Pass users will need to upgrade to the Premium Edition if they want to take part in the early-access period. Regardless of your situation or platform, we have the answers on how to upgrade to the Premium Edition of Starfield below so you can join in on the early-access fun.

Heading into the unknown. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Upgrade to Starfield Premium Edition on Xbox

For starters, let’s go with the only console that will have access to Starfield on launch day. Xbox Series X|S players can easily upgrade to the Premium Edition if they originally only purchased the Standard Edition. Doing this will unlock the early-access period along with some other cosmetics in Starfield.

To upgrade your version of the game, go to the Xbox Store, and search for the following: “Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade.” It should cost an extra $35 if you already purchased the Standard Edition of the game. You can also purchase the upgrade online directly from the Xbox website if you wish. Once you purchase the upgrade, you will be eligible for the extra cosmetics and the five-day early-access period.

Upgrade to Starfield Premium Edition on Xbox Game Pass

Next, we will detail how you can upgrade to the Premium Edition if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber. As you likely know, Game Pass subscribers will get access to the Standard Edition of Starfield as a part of their subscription. However, you can also purchase the Premium Edition upgrade if you want to play five days early.

This will cost you an extra $30, but could be worth it if you want to experience it before other Game Pass users. To upgrade your version of the game on Game Pass, you need to once again head to the Xbox Store. Here, follow the same steps as above, which is to search for Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade and then purchase the upgrade. Game Pass subscribers should see a special discount applied to the upgrade, which is only active for them.

Purchasing the upgrade will allow you to access the Premium Edition of Starfield on either PC or Xbox Series X|S using your Game Pass subscription.

Upgrade to Starfield Premium Edition on Steam

Finally, PC players can easily upgrade their version of Starfield directly through Steam. Simply launch Steam and then go to the Store Page for Starfield. Here, you will see a couple of options if you scroll down the page. If you already purchased the Standard Edition, you will see the Premium Edition Upgrade as an option to “Add to Cart,” which is highlighted in green.

Select this option, checkout using whatever payment method you want, and you will unlock the Premium Edition on your version of the game. As a note, even after the Premium Edition is applied, Steam will still say that your game will unlock on Sept. 6. Don’t worry about this, as this will change when the early access period goes live in your timezone.

