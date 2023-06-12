Is the Starfield Constellation Edition worth it?

The Starfield Direct presentation that took place earlier this week revealed a plethora of new information for Bethesda’s newest IP. In addition to a concrete release date, gameplay footage, and the game’s systems showcased, the developers also unveiled the various editions for Starfield. The most expensive edition of the game, the Constellation Edition, has garnered the most attention from the community, and rightfully so.

The Constellation Edition of Starfield will cost a whopping $300, which falls on the pricier end of video game editions. This is considered the “Collector’s Edition” for Starfield, and players are wondering if they will get their money’s worth from pre-ordering it. Below, I will attempt to answer whether it’s truly worth it for you to purchase the Constellation Edition or if you’re better off with one of the cheaper ones.

What comes with the Constellation Edition of Starfield?

First and foremost, we need to establish exactly what comes with the Constellation Edition in order to gauge if it’s worth it or not. In addition to the base game, players will receive several other items, both in-game and in real life. You can see the full contents of the $300 edition below.

Starfield Base Game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access (Access would start around Sept. 1)

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Steelbook Display Case

Constellation Patch

Starfield Chronomark Watch and Case

Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code

Laser Cutter (pre-order bonus)

Deep Mining Helmet (pre-order bonus)

Deep Mining Pack (pre-order bonus)

The aspect of the Constellation Edition that will likely drive the majority of sales is the Starfield Chronomark Watch and Case. This is a fully-functioning watch that is modeled after the one that players receive in-game. Think of it as the Pip-Boy from Fallout. In addition to the watch itself, players will also get a Starfield-themed case to either store the watch in or simply put on display.

Rounding out the real-life items in the edition is the Steelbook Display Case, a Constellation Patch, and the Credit Stick, which has a laser-etched code for a digital download of the game.

Is the Starfield Constellation Edition worth it?

The watch, Constellation Patch, and watch case come with the Constellation Edition. | Image via Bethesda

As far as collector’s editions go, the Constellation Edition comes with quite a beefy amount of content. The watch and its case are superb collector’s items and it makes all the sweeter that the watch actually works (presumably). Moreover, players who purchase the Constellation Edition will receive five days of early access to Starfield, which could be extremely important to die-hard fans of the game or Bethesda titles in general.

It’s also worth noting that Starfield’s first story expansion will be included with the edition. We don’t know how much the expansion will cost as of yet, but it can be assumed it will cost anywhere from $15-30. All of this, paired with several in-game items, rounds out the Constellation Edition.

All in all, if you have been waiting for Starfield for years, are a massive fan of Bethesda’s previous games, or know that you will be playing this game for months to come after Sept. 6, this edition isn’t a horrible value. The watch and its case are a great touch, assuming the watch actually works properly.

However, for an average gamer, $300 is exceedingly expensive and you likely will not get your money’s worth out of the Constellation Edition. I would recommend the normal player to buy the Deluxe Edition, which comes with several in-game items that you will presumably get some use out of in Starfield. The real-life items will mostly benefit collectors and hardcore fans while the average consumer can easily get by with the base or Deluxe Edition.

