Starfield has a lot of cool ships, and eventually, you are either going to buy a bunch of them or luck into some through piracy. Others can be earned through quests for free. All of this is to say that you might need to sell some ships at some point.

How to sell ships in Starfield

To sell your ship, chat with the Ship Services Technician, who can be found near the landing pad at most major spaceports. They are normally very close to the Trade Authority kiosks where you can sell your goods. Speak with the service technician and then select the option “Let me see what ships you have for sale.”

A new menu will open, and you will see all the ships that are for sale at the spaceport you are at. Resist the urge to buy something else and look to the bottom right of the screen. Here, you will find the “Sell” option, which will be set to R by default on PC, and the Y button on controller.

You will be able to see the value of the ship you own in the bottom left of the new screen, and you can sell the ship you want by hitting enter on your keyboard or A on the controller. If your ship is unregistered because you stole it, you will need to pay a registration fee first. This will eat into your profits a bit.

Finally, you can never sell your home ship. You need at least one ship to be able to get around in Starfield, and the devs won’t let you strand yourself somewhere.

Now, whether or not any ship is worth selling is entirely up to you. It’s a good idea to keep a number of ships in your inventory. You can use one with a large cargo hold for filling haulage jobs, and you’ll likely need a strong fighter that can survive fierce battles. The last thing you might need is something with a large jump drive capacity so that you can travel long distances in one go, a boon toward the end of the game.

