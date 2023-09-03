How to rename your ship in Starfield

Names are important, and to be a pilot of renown in Starfield, you need a fantastically titled ship. If you are looking to change your ship name from the boring ones in the game or build something completely fresh, then we can help.

How to change the name of your ship

Changing your ship name is easy. To rename your ship, just visit a Ship Services Technician and then interact with them. You can find these in any major starport or settlement near the Trade Authority Kiosk. Interact with them, then ask to view or modify your ships. In the ship builder, collect the ship you to change the name of and do a flight check. Then, choose the option to rename the ship. There is no cost associated with this, so you can do it as much as you like as you settle onto a permanent name for your ships.

So, to quickly recap:

Visit a Ship Technician

Request to view or modify your ships.

Perform a flight check in the ship builder.

Choose the rename option.

Potentially cool ship names, I guess

Seeing as you are reading about ship names, we might as well talk about cool ones that you might want to pay homage to in Starfield.

Starbug – the shuttle from Red Dwarf that flew Lister, Rimmer, and the rest of the crew around when they needed to leave their home ship for any reason.

Infinity – look to fly something that reminds you of a certain Master Chief?

Serenity – Really enjoying the odd Western vibes of some areas? Double down on it and find yourself a long brown coat. Something tells me Mal Reynolds won't mind. Just watch out for anything coming through the cockpit at you.

Zariman Ten Zero – willing to risk being sucked into the Void and ending up in a whole different game? Might as well have fun with one of the most famous ships in Warframe.

The Event Horizon – okay, so if this one gets sucked into the void, things are likely to be a lot worse. The ship that went to hell might just strike fear into your enemies, however.

Bebop – there are already enough space cowboy jokes doing the rounds; might as well double down on them with Spike Spiegel's ship.

The Rocinante – The Expanse is one of the best sci-fi shows of modern times, and you can pretty much find Amos and Naomi in the character creator.

Heart of Gold – okay, so you won't have an Infinite Improbability Drive, but the space McGuffin at the center of Douglas Adam's amazing Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is worthy of some love.

Macross – Okay, so you could go with the full SDF-1 Macross if you wanted, but this is one of anime's greatest ships.

Nebuchadnezzar – while not strictly a spaceship, this is just too cool to leave out. Become the one as you get shuttled around in Morpheus's hover ship from The Matrix.

