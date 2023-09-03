How to switch ships in Starfield

Your ship is your link to the universe in Starfield. Ships allow you to hop from planet to planet and system to system, but you may need to mix it up from time to time. Tired of flying the same old ship and have something else in the hangar? This is how you can switch ships.

How to change between ships in Starfield

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To switch between ships in Starfield, you will need to visit a Ship Services Technician in a starport or at a landing pad of a major settlement. Interact with them and select “I’d like to view and modify my ships.” Now, scroll through the available ships that you own until you find the one you wish to switch to.

You need to designate this as your “Home Ship”, so hit the H button on PC or the Start button on your controller to do so. Now, this will become your active ship and will be waiting for you on the landing pad. Your cargo is automatically moved over when you change ship, as are your crew members, as long as you have enough capacity for them all on the new ship.

How to get more ships

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, to be able to switch ships, you will need to own more than one. Ships can be purchased from the Ship Technicians should you have enough credits, but there are other ways to get them. If you like, you can steal them. The easiest way to do this is to fight pirates, disable their engines using the Targeting Control Systems, and then board them. Take everyone out, and you will be able to fly the ship as long as you have the required Piloting skill level.

On top of that, some missions can lead to free ships. This is quite useful because ships can cost a lot of credits, so being able to pick some up for free is great. Personally, I have been flying the Razorleaf almost nonstop since I got my hands on it.

Whenever you are tired of a ship or are just badly in need of credits, you can also sell it. It is a good idea to always keep a variety of ships that can do different things, however. Something with a large cargo hold (at least 2000 or more) is great for cargo runs, while you also want a solid fighter to stick it to all those space pirates.

