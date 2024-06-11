How to get the Starborn Gravis Suit in Starfield

Starfield has benefitted from an additional heap of content, the biggest of which is Creation mods, which you can use to add the awesome Starborn Gravis Suit to your account—and we’ll tell you exactly how.

Recommended Videos

Creation mods were added to Starfield as part of the June 9 update, which also added the Trackers Alliance faction and several bug fixes, but the addition of mods, particularly for console players, is undoubtedly the biggest change.

While not every mod in the Creations menu is free, the Starborn Gravis Suit won’t cost you a penny and is easy to add. There are some issues present with this mod, but we’ve outlined the details and fixes below.

How to unlock the Starborn Gravis Suit in Starfield

Here you go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Starborn Gravis Suit is one of Bethesda’s mods available from Creations and, unlike others like The Vulture Trackers Alliance mission, is free to download. To add the mod to your account, follow these steps:

Load Starfield on your device.

Select the Creations option from the main menu.

Select the Search function.

Type in “Starborn Gravis Suit” and the Creation should appear.

Hit Download and wait for completion.

The Creation is automatically activated once downloaded unless you select otherwise, and the Starborn Gravis Suit is available to claim and equip when you load into Starfield. If you want to know exactly where to find it, we’ve got you covered.

Travel to The Lodge on New Atlantis.

Enter your room.

Find the Starborn Gravis Suit at the foot of your bed.

If, like me, you enter your room at the Lodge and can’t see the Starborn Gravis Suit, fear not, as it’s an issue many players have encountered, and there is a quick solution. Follow these steps:

Save your game.

Exit Starfield and close the game entirely.

Reload Starfield.

Open your save file.

The Starborn Gravis Suit should appear at the foot of your bed if you follow the above steps, which worked for me, but other users have reported further issues. If you remove the Starborn Gravis Suit from your Load Order, restart the game, and then re-add the mod to your Load Order, it should solve any issues.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy