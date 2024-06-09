Starfield 1.12.30 patch notes, June 9: Creation Studio, Trackers Alliance, and more

Starfield fans had plenty to feast on in the Xbox Showcase at Summer Game Fest, with a flurry of news shared that quickly spread across the galaxy.

Alongside the first trailer for Starfield’s highly-anticipated Shattered Space DLC, an unexpected surprise also emerged with the announcement of a new update to the Bethesda title—which is available to dive into now.

The June 9 update, officially titled the Starfield 1.12.30 update, provides the usual bug fixes you would expect but provides plenty of treats with new content and, after a long wait, the introduction of the Creation Studio.

Though it took a few hours from the announcement until the update went live, and even longer for the patch notes to emerge, we’ve now been blessed with all we need to know on the latest Starfield update—and we’ve highlighted the most important bits here.

Creation Studio

Plenty to enjoy. Image via Bethesda

Undoubtedly the biggest update of them all, Creations have been introduced with Starfield—providing mods from the community and new experiences direct from the developer itself to add a wide array of features.

Besthesda itself said Creations “may include new missions, gear, skins, weapons, and more,” including the new Trackers Alliance missions (more on that later). Creations can be purchased using Creation Credits and you can apply to be a Verified Creator, if that’s something that appeals.

Long-term Bethesda fans will be well aware of the power that Creations can bring to the game, with the likes of Fallout 4 and Skyrim both receiving thousands upon thousands of mods.

Trackers Alliance

The June update introduced a free new mission for the Trackers Alliance, where you are invited to their headquarters in Akila City for a trial mission—with your task being to track down a starship thief.

While the first mission is available for free, new Trackers Alliance missions will be made available periodically through the Creations menu and the second mission, the Vulture, can be purchased immediately.

If you own the Starfield Premium Edition, you can claim 1,000 Creation Credits in the Creation menu, which you can use to access the Vulture mission.

Bounty Scanning and Mission Boards

Continuing the theme you will experience with the Tracker’s Alliance, you can now use the new Bounty Scanner System to track down bounties to earn additional Credits—either by trying to find a peaceful resolution or going in guns blazing.

On top of that, the Elite Trackers Alliance mission board provides more tasks to complete, giving you plenty of opportunities to channel your inner Bobba Fett.

Melee Weapons and Ammo Crafting

Craft away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Melee weapons have been improved in the latest Starfield update, which provides new tiers for the weapons as well as the ability to improve them at Crafting Benches. You can also find melee weapons with higher damage in your travels, which can then be updated further.

For those who are fed up of searching every nook and cranny for the type of ammo they need for their favorite gun, ammo crafting is another welcome addition. Now, you can research the types of ammo you need at a Research Station and craft them at an Industrial Workbench.

Bug Fixes

Several bug fixes are also present in the latest Starfield update, including a fix for “an issue that could cause Guards to give up their chase too easily” and a bug that caused visited locations in space to appear undiscovered.

Other bug fixes include the removal of the “Fast Travel to Ship” button from screens where fast travel was unavailable, an issue that could occur when opening photo mode during a conversation, and Cora Coe now accepting books even if the Main Quest is skipped.

