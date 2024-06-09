Starfield gets custom content tonight, plus Shattered Space DLC trailer teases big monsters, massive cannons

Surprise! New content is coming tonight for Starfield, revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase, where Microsoft also teased the game’s upcoming Shattered Space expansion.

The surprise update coming tonight to Starfield will add custom creations, a custom creation kit, and content made by both Bethesda and fans to help expand the game with new items, weapons, skins, and other cool new stuff.

Play tonight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shattered Space, meanwhile, looks to continue the storyline of the base game as the crew continues its exploration of deep space. It has a darker tone than the original game, and things look like they’re getting scarier and more serious than before.

This is a breaking news story. It’s being updated in real time.

