How to join the Trackers Alliance in Starfield

Starfield received a welcomed new update in a surprise drop following the Xbox showcase at Summer Game Fest, which added the Trackers Alliance to the game—and we can tell you how to join them.

The June 9 update in Starfield provided plenty of new content, including the long-awaited additions of Creations mods, but the Trackers Alliance can be accessed in the base game as soon as you’ve updated to the latest version.

It’s not as simple as accepting an invite, however. There are a few steps to complete before you become a fully-fledged member. Fear not though, we’re here to guide you along your path.

How to unlock the Trackers Alliance in Starfield

New friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quest to earn access to the Trackers Alliance in Starfield is unlocked automatically. But you may need to head to a specific location to trigger the interaction.

The easiest way to do this is fast travel to The Lodge in New Atlantis on the planet Jemison. This should be a familiar location to you as it’s the home of Constellation and where a large number of the main story missions take place.

The Mysterious Tracker spawns just outside of The Lodge. She has a proposal for you and asks you to travel to Akila City and meet with Agent No. 1. After accepting the quest, you are directed to Akila City. Quickly travel there by tracking “The Trackers Alliance” quest and setting a course via the pause menu.

After following the waypoint to the Trackers Alliance HQ and speaking to Agent No. 1, a bounty is waiting for you on the nearby board. Accepting the bounty completes the short introductory quest and unlocks the main quest to gain access to the Trackers Alliance.

How to complete the Bounty: The Starjacker quest in Starfield

A crucial tool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Agent No. 1 provides the details you need about the Bounty when speaking to them and Roach, found nearby, provides more details. Heading back outside to Akila City, and using your scanner, locate the target. Then follow the steps below:

Speak to Agent No. 1 again for details about the bounty you have been tasked with, and then speak to Roach standing near the Bounty board. After speaking to Roach, head back outside into Akila City and use your scanner to locate the target. Equip your Scanner (LB on Xbox, F on PC) and look for the target. They’re easy to spot since they are marked in red, whereas normal civilians are highlighted in blue. Speak to the target and persuade him to cooperate. Don’t worry if you fail, as Roach will step in to assist. Return to the Spaceport in Akila City and board the Decoy Ship. Take off to trigger the cutscene, then open the pause menu and use the Set Course option to fast travel to orbit of Andromas IV-A. Fly towards the Chop Shop, marked on your screen by a blue hexagon, and accept the Hail when the Transmission screen appears to dock with the Chop Shop. Once inside, enemies are hostile so it’s open season. Follow the navigational points to progress the mission; each of them is marked with a blue hexagon. While exploring the area and following the waypoints, check all the bodies of the enemies for the Command Tower Key needed to open a locked door. Interact with the Computer, open Inventory Logs, and the file for the Sunsail. You’re now directed to the Crew Quarters, again tracked by following the blue hexagons. Be careful when entering the Crew Quarters; there are more enemies inside. Collect the key from the Locker and return to the Sunsail ship. Head inside, climb the ladder, and kill the enemy opposite. Then interact with the Ship Computer, select the Debug Menu, choose the Missile Pod option, and execute a test sequence to fire a missile. Exit the ship and travel towards the new objective, again marked with a blue hexagon. Eliminate all the enemies and head inside the door to find a person on the other side, who surrenders. Speak to him. Listen to the audio to discover Hannibal’s true identity, claim the items in the nearby chest, and then enter the ship ahead of you. Once in the cockpit, fast travel back to Akila City to speak to Agent No. 1 again.

Speaking to Agent No. 1 completes the mission and grants you membership in the Trackers Alliance, enabling you to choose a callsign, access the Mission Board, hang out at the bar, and generally live out the life of a spacefaring bounty hunter.

