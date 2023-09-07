How to find your Outposts in Starfield

You are given the chance to own eight different Outposts in Starfield, which might not seem like a huge number at first.

However, after you make all eight Outposts and they’re all in different systems with various functions, you will likely begin to lose track of where you placed all of your bases.

This has been a real problem for me personally, as I have one main base and seven other Outposts that are all producing a different mineral by using an Extractor. While I can generally remember what system I placed most of my Outposts, I usually forget one or two. If you have the same dilemma as I do, then you’re likely looking for a reliable way to find and keep track of your Outpost locations in Starfield.

How to find your Starfield Outposts

Unfortunately, there is no concrete way to track your built Outposts. You’re not able to access a console or anything to get a list of every Outpost you have available and what system they are located in.

All you can do is view your galaxy map in Starfield and then view each system’s glowing dot icon. If you have an Outpost built in that system, then a house icon will appear over its name. This is not to be confused with the ship icon, which appears over systems with major cities or another point of interest on a planet or in the system.

The icon you are looking for is the one on the left in the screenshot below.

The house icon indicates this system has an Outpost in it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you see that icon, that means you have an Outpost in that system. If you click on that system, that icon will reappear over the planet that your Outpost is on. This makes it easy to remember what planet you used to establish the Outpost.

Aside from that, though, you will need to manually remember or keep track of where you put each Outpost and what they are used for.

As an example, I keep a note in my phone that lists where I have put each of my Outposts and what they are designed for. To take things a step further, I name each of my Outposts after what mineral they primarily produce for me, ensuring I don’t accidentally travel to the wrong Outpost looking for a specific resource.

I have named this Outpost “Copper” since it produces that mineral. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, there you have it, the best way to keep track of your Outposts is to view your galaxy map and see what systems have the house icon over them in Starfield.

