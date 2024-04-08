What are the best crops for each season in Stardew Valley?

Crops are by far the most important game aspect in Stardew Valley since you need them for food, crafting, gifting, festivals, quests, and so many other purposes. Selling crops is one of the best ways to earn gold with some being much more lucrative than others.

There are many important considerations you have to make when trying to figure out what the most profitable crops are which can make figuring out which ones you should grow and which ones you should avoid rather tricky. Based on the gold you can make from them, how long they take to grow, and other important factors, here are the best crops for each season in Stardew Valley.

Best crops for each season in Stardew Valley

You need a massive farming space to efficiently sell crops. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you get to work planting the best crops for each season in Stardew Valley, there are a couple of important details to keep in mind.

You can only plant and harvest crops in their designated seasons.

Some plants keep producing more harvests after the initial one. With these types of crops, you only have to plant them once and they then have a regrowth timer for when they produce more, which is noted in the tables below.

Some crops can be grown in multiple seasons. These crops are listed in all seasons they can be grown in.

There are a couple of special crops that don’t have a designated season and instead flourish all year. These are listed as their own separate category.

Below are the important details to know about each crop, such as how much you can sell them for, where you can find them, how long they take to grow, and what you can do with them. How well you take care of each crop and the quality will determine how quickly it grows and how much you can sell it for.

Best Spring crops in Stardew Valley

Crop Gold (normal selling price) How long to grow Uses Where to Find Strawberries 120 Eight days

Regrowth: Four days Gift for Maru and Demetrius Purchased at Egg Festival Coffee Beans 15 10 days

Regrowth: Two days Coffee Purchased from Traveling Cart Rhubarb 220 13 days Rhubarb Pie Purchased from Oasis Kale 110 Six days Salmon Dinner and Stir Fry Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Potatoes 80 Six days Hashbrowns and Spring Crops Bundle Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Garlic 60 Six days Oil of Garlic, Fiddlehead Risotto, and Escargot Purchased from Pierre’s shop Cauliflower 175 12 days Cheese Cauliflower, Spring Crops Bundle, make a giant crop, and Maru (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Green Beans 40 10 days

Regrowth: Three days Bean Hotpot and Spring Crops Bundle Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Parsnip 35 Four days Farmer’s Lunch, Parsnip Soup, Spring Crops Bundle, Quality Crops Bundle, and Pam (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Blue Jazz 50 Seven days Lucky Lunch Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Unmilled Rice 30 Eight days Rice Purchased from Pierre’s shop Tulip 30 Six days Evelyn (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Carrots 35 Three days Make Shirt and Belt at the Sewing Machine •Trading with the Raccoon’s Wife

•Using the Seed Maker

•Breaking crates in The Mines

•Using the Prize Machine

•Digging up seed spots and opening golden fishing treasure chests between Winter 21 and Spring 23

Strawberries are the overall best crop you can plant and grow in Spring. You can only get the seeds for them from the Egg Festival on Spring 13 though, so they’re easy to miss, especially when just starting out.

Outside of this crop, some of the other best options are Potatoes and Cauliflower. Beyond these three, all other options aren’t really massive moneymakers, although I find it’s always a great idea to grow a little bit of everything so you have items to gift or turn into other goods.

Plant as many Strawberries as you can fit on your farm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Summer crops in Stardew Valley

Crop Gold (normal selling price) How long to grow Uses Where to Find Starfruit 750 13 days Junimo Hut Purchased from Oasis Red Cabbage 260 Nine days Coleslaw, Fish Taco, Red Plate, and Dye Bundle Purchased from Pierre’s shop Blueberries 50 13 days

Regrowth: Four days Blueberry Tart, Fruit Salad, and Summer Crops Bundle Purchased from Pierre’s shop Coffee Beans 15 10 days

Regrowth: Two days Coffee Purchased from Traveling Cart Melons 250 12 days Fruit Salad, Pink Cake, Summer Crops Bundle, Quality Crops Bundle, make a giant crop, and Penny (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Summer Squash 45 Six days

Regrowth: Three days Can be pickled and is a liked gift by most •Trading with the Raccoon’s Wife

•Using the Seed Maker

•Using the Prize Machine

•Breaking barrels in Skull Cavern, digging up seed spots, and opening golden fishing treasure chests between Spring 24 and Summer 20 Hops 25 11 days

Regrowth: One day Pale Ale Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Poppy 140 Seven days Poppyseed Muffin, Chef’s Bundle, and Penny (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Radish 90 Six days Radish Salad and Red Plate Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Hot Peppers 40 Five days

Regrowth: Three days Pepper Poppers, Spicy Eel, Tropical Curry, Summer Crops Bundle, Lewis (gift) and Shane (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Tomato 60 11 days

Regrowth: Four days Bruschetta, Eggplant Parmesan, Fish Stew, Pizza, Spaghetti, Vegetable Medley, and Summer Crops Bundle Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Summer Spangle 90 Eight days gift for Caroline Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Sunflower 80 Eight days Oil, Dye Bundle, and Haley (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Corn 50 14 days

Regrowth: Four days Tortilla, Oil, Fall Crops Bundle, Quality Crops Bundle Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Wheat 25 Four days Beer, Wheat Flour, Fodder Bundle Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart

In Summer, the best crops to sell are Starfruit, Melons, and Blueberries. Starfruit becomes the ultimate best Summer crop once you have access to the Desert to get this fruit, but since this takes a lot of time and effort, primarily focus on Melons and Blueberries while you work up to it.

There’s also one festival you should watch out for, the Luau on Summer 11, where you need to have an ingredient ready. Having high-quality crops ready to go makes passing this event to earn the 1.6 Stardew Valley achievement called Blue Ribbon a lot easier.

Best Fall crops in Stardew Valley

Crop Gold (normal selling price) How long to grow Uses Where to Find Sweet Gem Berry 3,000 24 days Gifted to Old Master Cannoli for a Stardrop Purchased from the Traveling Cart Pumpkin 320 13 days Autumn’s Bounty, Pumpkin Pie, Pumpkin Soup, Jack-O-Lantern, Fall Crops Bundle, Quality Crops Bundle, make a giant crop, Abigail (gift), Krobus (gift), and Willy (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Fairy Rose 290 12 days Fairy Dust, Evelyn (gift), and Jas (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Grapes 80 10 days

Regrowth: Three days Summer Seeds, Summer Foraging Bundle, and Vincent (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Broccoli 70 Eight days

Regrowth: Four days Create a dyeable Button Down Shirt •Trading with the Raccoon’s Wife

•Using the Seed Maker

•Using the Prize Machine

•Breaking crates in the Volcano Dungeon and the Mines

•Breaking barrels in Skull Cavern, digging up seed spots, and opening golden fishing treasure chests between Summer 21 and Fall 20 Yam 160 10 days Autumn’s Bounty, Glazed Yams, Fall Crops Bundle, and Linus (Gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Eggplant 60 Five days

Regrowth: Five days Eggplant Parmesan, Survival Burger, Fall Crops Bundle Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Sunflower 80 Eight days Oil, Dye Bundle, and Haley (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Amaranth 150 Seven days Salmon Dinner Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Artichoke 160 Eight days Artichoke Dip and Super Meal Purchased from Pierre’s shop Beet 100 Six days Vegetable Medley, Sugar, and Evelyn (gift) Purchased from Oasis Bok Choy 80 4 days Super Meal Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Cranberries 75 Seven days

Regrowth: Five days Cranberry Candy, Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing, Super Meal Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Poppy 140 Seven days Poppyseed Muffin, Chef’s Bundle, and Penny (gift) Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Corn 50 14 days

Regrowth: Four days Tortialla, Oil, Fall Crops Bundle, Quality Crops Bundle Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart Wheat 25 Four days Beer, Wheat Flour, Fodder Bundle Purchased from Pierre’s/JojaMart

Sweet Gem Berries, Pumpkins, and Cranberries are the most profitable Fall crops. In this season more than any other, you want to plant as much as possible since you can’t grow much of anything in the winter.

You can’t get Sweet Gem Berries right away since this item is exclusively sold by the Traveling Merchant. It’s called Rare Seed when you purchase it from her and takes a whopping 24 days to grow, so make sure you plant it with enough days left in the season for it to fully grow.

You can have some of your best crops judged for rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fall is also when the Stardew Valley Fair takes place and you can try to win the Grange Display contest. This is a great time to submit some of the overall best and highest quality crops you’ve grown.

Best Winter crops in Stardew Valley

Crop Gold (normal selling price) How long to grow Uses Where to Find Powdermelon 60 Seven days Create dyeable Farmer Pants, make a giant crop •Trading with the Raccoon’s Wife

•Using the Seed Maker

•Using the Prize Machine

•Breaking crates in the Volcano Dungeon and the Mines

•Breaking barrels in Skull Cavern, digging up seed spots, and opening golden fishing treasure chests between Fall 21 and Winter 20 Winter Seeds Changes depending on what’s grown (random) Seven days Makes Winter forage fruits Purchased from the Traveling Cart

You want to grow both Powdermelon and Winter Seeds during Winter, but neither of these options makes you much gold. In this season, your options are pretty limited. For a long time, the only seeds you could grow were Winter Seeds, but luckily, the 1.6 update introduced Powdermelon. They don’t sell for a super impressive profit, but they’re certainly better than nothing.

Even with Powdermelon, you still primarily need to focus on other endeavors for gold like mining and fishing in the Winter. Fishing is especially important since the Festival of Ice, SquidFest, and the Night Market revolve around it, and it helps to have a high level of this skill to make both easier.

Special Crops in Stardew Valley

Crop Gold (normal selling price) How long to grow Uses Where to Find Ancient Fruit 550 28 days

Regrowth: Seven days The Missing Bundle and Rare Crops Bundle Purchased from the Traveling Cart Cactus Fruit 75 12 days

Regrowth: Three days Exotic Foraging Bundle, Linus (gift), Pam (gift), and Sam (gift) Purchased from Oasis Fiber One Seven days Crafting different items A weed that grows randomly Mixed Seeds Depends on what grows (random) Depends on what grows (random) Fiber Seeds Found randmly while exploring Pineapple 300 14 days

Regrowth: Seven days Tropical Curry Purchased from Island Trader Taro Root 100 10 days Poi Purchased from Island Trader Tea Leaves 50 20 days

Regrowth: One day Green Tea Found randomly Wild Seeds Depends on what grows (random) Depends on what grows (random) Depends on what grows (random) Crafted out of foraged plants

There’s not a specific season for special crops. These can be grown all year round (except Winter) and will generally thrive as long as you give them the right care and attention. In addition to bundles, gifts, or other special occasions, these crops are also useful for making some extra gold.

