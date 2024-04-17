How to romance Harvey in Stardew Valley

We love a man in a uniform and Stardew Valley‘s Harvey is no exception. If you have your eyes set on the love doctor for your marriage candidate, you need to know where to find him, what to gift him, and the best ways to win his heart.

Here is everything you need to know about Harvey and how to successfully romance him in Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley: Harvey romance guide

Oh the fun begins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sometimes, the best person to have by your side for life is the local doctor. No longer will you need to wait until 9am to call on him if you get in an accident while fishing, for he will lie beside you at night, in case anything comes to harm you. While Harvey appears as a simple man with basic relationship needs, aren’t these the type of companions you should strive for? No silly business, just pure companionship. We all need a Harvey in our lives.

On the surface, Harvey’s role is the town doctor, with a Clinic titled after himself (impressive). He resides inside the Clinic, and visits the Night Market on Winter 15 after celebrating his birthday the day before.

Here’s what you need to know to win Harvey’s heart if you’ve chosen him over the other 11 marriage candidates.

Stardew Valley: Harvey’s schedule so you know where he is at all times

I’m waiting outside with my boombox serenade at the ready. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stardew Valley doesn’t promote stalking, but it’s very useful to know Harvey’s every moves. Below is Harvey’s daily schedule, divided into seasons.

Spring schedule

Day Time Harvey’s Location Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday 7am In his bedroom 8:30am Clinic front desk 12pm In the small park, west of the Clinic. 5:30pm Inside Clinic 6:40pm In his bedroom 10pm Asleep Tuesday and Thursday 7:30am Clinic exam room 12:50pm Clinic waiting room 1:30pm Clinic exam room 4:30pm Clinic front desk 6pm In his bedroom 11pm Asleep Friday 7am In his bedroom 8:30am Clinic front desk 12pm At Pierre’s General Store 3pm In his bedroom 10pm Asleep Saturday 8:30am At the Museum 3pm In the Clinic 10pm Asleep Rainy day 8am In his bedroom 8:40am Clinic front desk 12pm In his bedroom 5:30pm At Stardrop Saloon 10pm Asleep

Summer schedule

Day Time Harvey’s Location Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday 7am In his bedroom 8:30am Clinic front desk 12pm At the Community Center fountain. 5:30pm Inside Clinic 6:40pm In his bedroom 10pm Asleep Tuesday and Thursday 7:30am Clinic exam room 12:50pm Clinic waiting room 1:30pm Clinic exam room 4:30pm Clinic front desk 6pm In his bedroom 11pm Asleep Friday 7am In his bedroom 8:30am Clinic front desk 12pm At Pierre’s General Store 3pm In his bedroom 10pm Asleep Saturday 8:30am At the Museum 3pm In the Clinic 10pm Asleep Rainy day 8am In his bedroom 8:40am Clinic front desk 12pm In his bedroom 5:30pm At Stardrop Saloon 10pm Asleep

Fall schedule

Day Time Harvey’s Location Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday 7am In his bedroom 8:30am Clinic front desk 12pm At a tree near the beach 5pm Inside the Clinic 10pm Asleep Tuesday and Thursday 7:30am Clinic exam room 12:50pm Clinic waiting room 1:30pm Clinic exam room 4:30pm Clinic front desk 6pm In his bedroom 11pm Asleep Friday 7am In his bedroom 8:30am Clinic front desk 12pm At Pierre’s General Store 3pm In his bedroom 10pm Asleep Saturday 8:30am At the Museum 3pm Inside the Clinic 10pm Asleep Rainy day 8am In his bedroom 8:40am Clinic front desk 12pm In his bedroom 5:30pm At Stardrop Saloon 10pm Asleep

Winter schedule

Day Time Harvey’s Location Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday 8am In his bedroom 8:30am Clinic front desk 12pm In his bedroom 5:50pm At Stardrop Saloon 10pm Asleep Tuesday and Thursday 7:30am Clinic exam room 12:50pm Clinic waiting room 1:30pm Clinic exam room 4:30pm Clinic front desk 6pm In his bedroom 11pm Asleep Friday 7am In his bedroom 8:30am Clinic front desk 12pm At Pierre’s General Store 3pm In his bedroom 10pm Asleep Saturday 8:30am At the Museum 3pm Inside the Clinic 10pm Asleep Winter 15 (Night Market) 8am In his bedroom 8:40am Clinic front desk 12pm In his bedroom 5pm At the Night Market 12am Asleep

If you want to visit Harvey in his room (above the Clinic), you need to acquire eight hearts with him. Let’s move onto Harvey’s heart events.

Stardew Valley: Harvey heart events that make him swoon

Little did he know—he’s the rewarding work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to find Harvey at specific events revolving around our dear doctor. Choose the right prompt to receive large friendship points (plus 40) from these encounters. Failing to choose the correct dialogue prompt plummets your friendship with Harvey.

Heart How to trigger Event details Correct choice(s) Two Hearts Enter George’s house when he’s there. George wants your opinion on his private check-up with Harvey. “George should follow Dr. Harvey’s advice.” Four Hearts Go to the Clinic when Harvey is there. Dr. Harvey notices your pulse is high, how do you respond? “I’m a little nervous…” or “I’m out of breath from working on the farm.” Six Hearts Go to the General Store between the hours of 11am and 3pm Harvey becomes embarrassed after you spot him at a dance aerobics class. He asks you to keep it a secret. “I won’t tell.” Eight Hearts Go to the Clinic when Harvey is there. Harvey gets a response from a pilot he’s attempting to contact. He signs off quickly as you notice his flustered state. Neither choice affects friendship. 10 Hearts Upon reaching Eight Hearts with Harvey, he’ll send you a letter telling you to meet him at the railroad. Go to the location between the hours 9am and 5pm. Harvey invites you onto a hot air balloon ride. No decision affects your relationship.

The crucial moment for you to date Harvey is between Heart Event eight and 10. You need to get Harvey to give you a Bouquet. This happens shortly after you receive his letter about selling Bouquets.

Stardew Valley: All Harvey gifts to buy his love

Just like all marriage candidates (and real life), people have a select handful of goodies they love to receive. You can offer Gifts up to two times per week to Harvey. Make sure you stick to the list below to increase your friendship levels with him.

Reaction Gift Love Coffee

Pickles

Super Meal

Truffle Oil

Wine Like Chanterelle

Common Mushroom

Daffodil

Dandelion

Duck Egg

Duck Feather

Ginger

Goat Milk

Hazelnut

Holly

Large Goat Milk

Leek

Magma Cao

Morel

Purple Mushroom

Quartz

Snow Yam

Spring Onion

Wild Horseradish

Winter Root

How to marry Harvey in Stardew Valley

Now that you’ve done the hard part, you need to obtain the Mermaid’s Pendant from the Old Mariner on the beach. You can get this for 5,000g, and exclusively on rainy days. Make sure you’ve repaired the wooden bridge to reach the Old Mariner, hit 10 Hearts with Harvey, and upgraded your house to open this dialogue prompt.

All you need to do from here is propose to Harvey to complete your journey for love.

