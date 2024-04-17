Standing next to Harvey in Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley

How to romance Harvey in Stardew Valley

Is there a love doctor in the house?
Hadley Vincent
Published: Apr 17, 2024 10:57 am

We love a man in a uniform and Stardew Valley‘s Harvey is no exception. If you have your eyes set on the love doctor for your marriage candidate, you need to know where to find him, what to gift him, and the best ways to win his heart.

Here is everything you need to know about Harvey and how to successfully romance him in Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley: Harvey romance guide

Harvey introduction in Stardew Valley
Oh the fun begins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sometimes, the best person to have by your side for life is the local doctor. No longer will you need to wait until 9am to call on him if you get in an accident while fishing, for he will lie beside you at night, in case anything comes to harm you. While Harvey appears as a simple man with basic relationship needs, aren’t these the type of companions you should strive for? No silly business, just pure companionship. We all need a Harvey in our lives.

On the surface, Harvey’s role is the town doctor, with a Clinic titled after himself (impressive). He resides inside the Clinic, and visits the Night Market on Winter 15 after celebrating his birthday the day before.

Here’s what you need to know to win Harvey’s heart if you’ve chosen him over the other 11 marriage candidates.

Stardew Valley: Harvey’s schedule so you know where he is at all times

Harvey's Clinic in Stardew Valley
I’m waiting outside with my boombox serenade at the ready. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stardew Valley doesn’t promote stalking, but it’s very useful to know Harvey’s every moves. Below is Harvey’s daily schedule, divided into seasons.

Spring schedule

DayTimeHarvey’s Location
Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday7amIn his bedroom
8:30amClinic front desk
12pmIn the small park, west of the Clinic.
5:30pmInside Clinic
6:40pmIn his bedroom
10pmAsleep
Tuesday and Thursday7:30amClinic exam room
12:50pmClinic waiting room
1:30pmClinic exam room
4:30pmClinic front desk
6pmIn his bedroom
11pmAsleep
Friday7amIn his bedroom
8:30amClinic front desk
12pmAt Pierre’s General Store
3pmIn his bedroom
10pmAsleep
Saturday8:30amAt the Museum
3pmIn the Clinic
10pmAsleep
Rainy day8amIn his bedroom
8:40amClinic front desk
12pmIn his bedroom
5:30pmAt Stardrop Saloon
10pmAsleep

Summer schedule

DayTimeHarvey’s Location
Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday7amIn his bedroom
8:30amClinic front desk
12pmAt the Community Center fountain.
5:30pmInside Clinic
6:40pmIn his bedroom
10pmAsleep
Tuesday and Thursday7:30amClinic exam room
12:50pmClinic waiting room
1:30pmClinic exam room
4:30pmClinic front desk
6pmIn his bedroom
11pmAsleep
Friday7amIn his bedroom
8:30amClinic front desk
12pmAt Pierre’s General Store
3pmIn his bedroom
10pmAsleep
Saturday8:30amAt the Museum
3pmIn the Clinic
10pmAsleep
Rainy day8amIn his bedroom
8:40amClinic front desk
12pmIn his bedroom
5:30pmAt Stardrop Saloon
10pmAsleep

Fall schedule

DayTimeHarvey’s Location
Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday7amIn his bedroom
8:30amClinic front desk
12pmAt a tree near the beach
5pmInside the Clinic
10pmAsleep
Tuesday and Thursday7:30amClinic exam room
12:50pmClinic waiting room
1:30pmClinic exam room
4:30pmClinic front desk
6pmIn his bedroom
11pmAsleep
Friday7amIn his bedroom
8:30amClinic front desk
12pmAt Pierre’s General Store
3pmIn his bedroom
10pmAsleep
Saturday8:30amAt the Museum
3pmInside the Clinic
10pmAsleep
Rainy day8amIn his bedroom
8:40amClinic front desk
12pmIn his bedroom
5:30pmAt Stardrop Saloon
10pmAsleep

Winter schedule

DayTimeHarvey’s Location
Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday8amIn his bedroom
8:30amClinic front desk
12pmIn his bedroom
5:50pmAt Stardrop Saloon
10pmAsleep
Tuesday and Thursday7:30amClinic exam room
12:50pmClinic waiting room
1:30pmClinic exam room
4:30pmClinic front desk
6pmIn his bedroom
11pmAsleep
Friday7amIn his bedroom
8:30amClinic front desk
12pmAt Pierre’s General Store
3pmIn his bedroom
10pmAsleep
Saturday8:30amAt the Museum
3pmInside the Clinic
10pmAsleep
Winter 15 (Night Market)8amIn his bedroom
8:40amClinic front desk
12pmIn his bedroom
5pmAt the Night Market
12amAsleep

If you want to visit Harvey in his room (above the Clinic), you need to acquire eight hearts with him. Let’s move onto Harvey’s heart events.

Stardew Valley: Harvey heart events that make him swoon

Harvey dialogue in park in Stardew Valley
Little did he know—he’s the rewarding work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to find Harvey at specific events revolving around our dear doctor. Choose the right prompt to receive large friendship points (plus 40) from these encounters. Failing to choose the correct dialogue prompt plummets your friendship with Harvey.

HeartHow to triggerEvent detailsCorrect choice(s)
Two HeartsEnter George’s house when he’s there.George wants your opinion on his private check-up with Harvey.“George should follow Dr. Harvey’s advice.”
Four HeartsGo to the Clinic when Harvey is there.Dr. Harvey notices your pulse is high, how do you respond?“I’m a little nervous…” or “I’m out of breath from working on the farm.”
Six HeartsGo to the General Store between the hours of 11am and 3pmHarvey becomes embarrassed after you spot him at a dance aerobics class. He asks you to keep it a secret.“I won’t tell.”
Eight HeartsGo to the Clinic when Harvey is there.Harvey gets a response from a pilot he’s attempting to contact. He signs off quickly as you notice his flustered state.Neither choice affects friendship.
10 HeartsUpon reaching Eight Hearts with Harvey, he’ll send you a letter telling you to meet him at the railroad. Go to the location between the hours 9am and 5pm.Harvey invites you onto a hot air balloon ride.No decision affects your relationship.

The crucial moment for you to date Harvey is between Heart Event eight and 10. You need to get Harvey to give you a Bouquet. This happens shortly after you receive his letter about selling Bouquets.

Stardew Valley: All Harvey gifts to buy his love

Just like all marriage candidates (and real life), people have a select handful of goodies they love to receive. You can offer Gifts up to two times per week to Harvey. Make sure you stick to the list below to increase your friendship levels with him.

ReactionGift
LoveCoffee
Pickles
Super Meal
Truffle Oil
Wine
LikeChanterelle
Common Mushroom
Daffodil
Dandelion
Duck Egg
Duck Feather
Ginger
Goat Milk
Hazelnut
Holly
Large Goat Milk
Leek
Magma Cao
Morel
Purple Mushroom
Quartz
Snow Yam
Spring Onion
Wild Horseradish
Winter Root

How to marry Harvey in Stardew Valley

Now that you’ve done the hard part, you need to obtain the Mermaid’s Pendant from the Old Mariner on the beach. You can get this for 5,000g, and exclusively on rainy days. Make sure you’ve repaired the wooden bridge to reach the Old Mariner, hit 10 Hearts with Harvey, and upgraded your house to open this dialogue prompt.

All you need to do from here is propose to Harvey to complete your journey for love.

related content
Read Article What does ‘You’ve got some new ideas to sleep on’ mean in Stardew Valley?
Major Lewis angry while SV character sleeps
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
What does ‘You’ve got some new ideas to sleep on’ mean in Stardew Valley?
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 15, 2024
Read Article How to get Cloth in Stardew Valley
Birds flying in front of Stardew Valley character
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to get Cloth in Stardew Valley
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 14, 2024
Read Article How to mod Stardew Valley on the Steam Deck
Beginners Farm house in Stardew Valley
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to mod Stardew Valley on the Steam Deck
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 13, 2024
