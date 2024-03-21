Category:
All Stardew Valley NPC Winter outfits

The villagers have never looked better.
Mar 21, 2024
Some NPCs wearing Winter outfits in Stardew Valley.
Screenshots by Dot Esports.

The loveable and unique characters you can befriend and romance in Stardew Valley are the very heart of the game. These characters generally look the same all the time, but the 1.6 update added special Winter outfits for them.

Winter is the only time characters dress up for the season and equip unique attire. If you aren’t currently playing in this season, you might be wondering what they look like. Here are all Stardew Valley NPC Winter outfits.

All Stardew Valley villager Winter outfits

The player fishing in Winter in Stardew Valley.
You aren’t the only one who dresses for cold weather now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most NPCs you regularly interact with have a unique look for the Winter season, so you’ll only ever see them wearing this look when it’s cold out. When characters do equip their Winter wear, it affects both their portrait when you talk to them and how they appear as they wander around.

Here are all of the Winter outfits NPCs have in Stardew Valley.

CharacterPortraitFull outfit
ElliotElliot in Winter in Stardew Valley.
AlexAlex in Winter in Stardew Valley.
SamSam in Winter in Stardew Valley.
HarveyHarvey in Winter in Stardew Valley.
SebastianSebastian in Winter in Stardew Valley.
ShaneShane in Winter in Stardew Valley.
LeahLeah in Winter in Stardew Valley.
HaleyHaley in Winter in Stardew Valley.
EmilyEmily in Winter in Stardew Valley.
AbigailAbigail in Winter in Stardew Valley.
MaruMaru in Winter in Stardew Valley.
PennyPenny in Winter in Stardew Valley.
CarolineCaroline in Winter in Stardew Valley.
MarnieMarnie in Winter in Stardew Valley.
ClintClint in Winter in Stardew Valley.
RobinRobin in Winter in Stardew Valley.
DemetriusDemetrius in Winter in Stardew Valley.
LinusLinus in Winter in Stardew Valley.
EvelynEvelyn in Winter in Stardew Valley.
GeorgeGeorge in Winter in Stardew Valley.
LewisLewis in Winter in Stardew Valley.
GusGus in Winter in Stardew Valley.
JodiJodi in Winter in Stardew Valley.
WillyWilly in Winter in Stardew Valley.
JasJas in Winter in Stardew Valley.
PierrePierre in Winter in Stardew Valley.
LeoLeo in Winter in Stardew Valley.
PamPam in Winter in Stardew Valley.
KentKent in Winter in Stardew Valley.

Outside of all of these characters, there are NPCs who don’t have a Winter outfit as of the 1.6 update. Some of the main NPCs you might expect to have special Winter outfits but don’t are as follows.

  • Dwarf
  • Sandy
  • Krobus
  • Wizard

Dwarf lives in the Mines and Krobus lives in the Sewers, so it makes sense neither of these characters has a special Winter look since they don’t stray from their homes. Sandy is found in the Desert where it’s always sunny, so she doesn’t need one either. The Wizard is a bit of an oddball who does whatever he wants, so choosing to retain his original look even when it’s freezing is also fairly fitting for him.

The player standing with the Wizard, Dwarf, and Krobus in Stardew Valley.
No Winter outfits for this group. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Outside of these four other core NPCs, there are a couple of other pretty minor characters you might be wondering about. All other less-significant NPCs not mentioned previously don’t have special Winter looks. This includes all of the following characters:

  • Mr. Qi
  • Gunther
  • Birdie
  • Professor Snail
  • Morris
  • Henchman
  • Governor
  • Marlon
  • Fizz
  • Gil
  • Bouncer
  • Grandpa

The NPCs who do have the special Winter seasonal wear are primarily just the characters you interact with on a day-to-day basis, the bachelors and bachelorettes you can romance, and all other key players around the main Stardew Valley region.

