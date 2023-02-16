Splatoon 3’s Fresh Season brings new loadouts and a returning Special



Splatoon 3’s seasons introduce waves of new content every three months, including new systems like Tricolor Battles, Big Run, and the start of a limited time catalog. Chill Season, released on Dec. 1, 2022, introduced two new maps for multiplayer, X Battles, 13 new weapons, and three new weapon types. The Version 3.0.0 update is set to release with the first wave of the Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass, not only bringing back the hub-world of Inkopolis, but a new Season of content for players to enjoy.

A tweet by the official Splatoon North America account teased pictures and short gameplay trailers of the new content added in the next update for Splatoon 3. Fresh Season starts on March 1, bringing back a fan-favorite Special from the original Splatoon after seven years of unavailability.

Breaking news! SRL here with advance info about next season in the Splatoon 3 game! We'll be entering Fresh Season 2023 on March 1st, and SRL's hardworking scientists have you covered with a plethora of discoveries. Grab 8 pencils (if you have tentacles), and start taking notes! pic.twitter.com/4F46cHbWvn — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) February 16, 2023

The Kraken Royale is the newest addition to Splatoon 3, an overhaul of the Kraken from the first game. When activated, the player is transformed for a short period of time, allowing them to run towards enemies or escape safely from danger. The Kraken grants a wide-range spin move for splatting other players and a charge attack for closing the distance, alongside the new series additions of Squid Roll and Squid Surge.

Although the Kraken Royale grants complete invincibility while active, there is a brief moment of vulnerability before and after transforming that gives alert players the chance to try and splat the user before the Special starts or finishes. Additionally, shots from any weapon or ability push the Kraken back, giving enemies a chance to get out of the way from the one-shot charge attack.

Fresh Season’s teaser image includes twelve new weapon kits, with two already featuring the new special. The Krak-On Roller, the first alternate kit to the Splat Roller, features the Squid Beakon Sub Weapon and the Kraken Royale Special. The .96 Gal also receives its first alternate deco variant. Decorated with glitter and jewels, the shooter uses the Splash Wall for defense, before surging forwards with the Kraken Royale for offense.

Players will have until March 1 to collect all the rewards from the Chill Season 2022 Catalog before the limited time customization options disappear forever. Players will have to update their game and visit the shops at either the Splatlands or Inkopolis’ Booyah Base to purchase the new weapon kits. If players do not meet the level requirement for unlocking the weapon, they can still practice the weapon in the firing range as they level up.