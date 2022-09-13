All Banners in Splatoon 3 and how to get them

If you want to bring a little personality to your Splashtag in Splatoon 3, there is no better way to do that than by getting yourself a unique Banner.

These Banners, 99 in total (currently) and more likely to come in the future, are rewards for players for playing the game and discovering them throughout the world. Of course, some people will always want a specific banner that they see. But it’s a lot harder to get certain banners than you think it is.

To help you out, here is some advice on what you can do to seek each one out and the setps you will need to take to come across the banner of your dreams.

How to unlock every Banner in Splatoon 3

Image via Nintendo

Most of the Banners above are unlocked through various game modes and means. Some can be bought in the shop, others are locked behind the catalog. But at the end of the day, they are all tied to progression in one way or another.

You’ll find most banners, like titles, locked within the Shell-Out Machine in the lobby as a random Gacha. There are also Banners that can be obtained through the various game modes with Salmon Run and Tableturf having their own unique banners locked behind level progression, or by using Fish Scales to purchase them.

It all comes down to luck and skill and the Banner you want might not be revealed until you play everything the game has to offer. More Banners will also likely be added in the future with new catalog battle pass additions, Splatfests, and free updates, so prepare to grind if you want to collect them all as some might fade away after a few months and not be collectible anymore.

For additional resources, the community is pooling together all the Banners they have found and methods they unlocked them, which can be found here.