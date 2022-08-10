Splatoon 3’s Splatfest set to feature classic and 3-team battles on Aug. 27

Nintendo’s third-person shooter Splatoon 3 is set for an exciting release as Splatfest is ready to increase that excitement for fans through a series of classic and three-team battles.

Excitement has grown amongst Splatoon fans itching to immerse themselves in the battles between Inklings and Octolings after a new 30-minute Splatoon 3 Direct video presentation went into a deep dive of new information around Splatoon’s upcoming game. One of these exciting reveals was centered around Splatfest, an event that will provide a glimpse into what Splatoon 3 has to offer.

Splatoon 3 will showcase Splatfest, which will feature classic and three-team battles where teams comprised of players who chose Rock, Paper, or Scissors will brawl in this three-team battle format where one team will be named victorious. Throughout the various Splatfests, changes will be seen from the first half to the second half of each event.

Speaking of research, we've got more on Splatfests. During the second half of each event, we'll see something we've never seen before—Tricolor Turf War battles! Results will be provided in something called a "Halftime Report," and the lower-tier teams will gang up on the leader! pic.twitter.com/3hCWYTInQ0 — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) August 10, 2022

In the first half, players will compete in a four-vs-four Turf War Battle before the second half introduces the Tricolor Turf War Battle in a four-vs-two-vs-two format. The results for these battles will be provided in the form of a “Halftime Report” where teams will be able to “gang up on the leader.” Shiver, Frye, and Big Man will be the hosts of the Anarchy Splatcast daily and continuously provide information about Splatfest throughout the event.

Players will be able to download Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere through the eshop on Aug. 18 where certain portions of the demo will be available on Aug. 25. Then Splatfest will begin on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 11 am CT and will last until 11 pm CT where players will be able to form squads with other players who choose the same team.

Splatoon 3 will release on Sept. 9 for the Nintendo Switch where it will be available through select retailers, the Nintendo eShop, and Nintendo.com for $59.99 as players can pre-order the game. In the meantime, Nintendo will release a Splatoon 3-themed Nintendo Switch OLED model later this month leading up to the release.

Fans of the Splatoon series can check out our dedicated section to Splatoon for more information surrounding the release of Splatoon 3 as well as the different game mechanics and stages that will be in the sequel.