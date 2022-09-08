Splatoon 3 may look like a simple shooter made for kids at first glance, but there’s actually a lot of work to do if you want to excel and become one of the best players in the game.

It’s not only about learning new weapons and the ins and outs of the new locations; you’ll also need to master your movement to avoid getting caught off-guard in a one-vs-one battle. One of the key maneuvers you must learn in Splatoon 3 is how to perform a Squid Roll.

When you dive into the ink in Splatoon 3, your squid will start spinning, which allows you to move faster across the platforms and avoid taking damage from enemies. If you use Squid Roll correctly, you can also bait your enemies to use all their ink in an attempt to get you.

How to Squid Roll in Splatoon 3

To perform a Squid Roll in Splatoon 3, you must go into your Squid Form inside of some ink surface and then start moving in a direction. The trick is to move at a fast speed, and once you’re moving fast enough, flick your left thumbstick to the opposite direction you’re heading towards and press the jump button (B) simultaneously.

As long as you have flicked your left thumbstick far enough in another direction, your character will perform a Squid Roll, which can be used to dodge attacks from your enemies. It’s likely that it will take you some attempts to master the Squid Roll technique, but you can train it in the practice range before trying to do it in ranked matches.