Everything included in the Splatoon 3 Inkopolis expansion pass

The Feb. 8 Nintendo Direct announced the first two waves of paid DLC for Splatoon 3, bringing new single-player content and the return of a fan-favorite locale to the series. The content will be released in two halves, giving players new ways to explore the world of Splatoon.

Here is all the new content included with the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass.

Wave One: Inkopolis Square

In Wave One of the Splatoon 3 expansion pack, players will be able to access Inkopolis and Booyah Base, the hub world and shopping center of Splatoon. The items featured in Inkopolis and Splatsville are the same. In addition to visiting past shops, Salmon Run, Table Turf Battle, The Shoal, and Amiibo Booths are also available in Inkopolis, allowing players to choose between each hub world without missing any essential features.

The Squid Sisters also return to Inkopolis, reprising their previous role as hosts for Inkopolis News, where they announce updated details and the current battle maps. During Splatfests, The Squid Sisters will perform in addition to the nighttime setting and Miiverse decals decorating Inkopolis.

As for the second wave, we're flummoxed! What is that strange tower? Why has everything turned white and ghostly? What's on that Octoling's mind? We're going to get to the bottom—or maybe the top—of this, so stay tuned for further updates on our research. pic.twitter.com/Y7XBanv3yl — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) February 9, 2023

Wave Two: Side Order

The Wave 2 DLC, Side Order, is a single-player campaign experience that draws similarities from Splatoon 2’s Octo Expansion.

An Octoling, presumably Agent 8 from Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion, returns as the playable character. The campaign will be set in an alternate version of Inkopolis Square. Additionally, Pearl and Marina from Splatoon 2’s Off the Hook are briefly featured in the trailer, marking their return after initial teases in the Aug. 2022 Splatoon 3 Direct.

Purchase the Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass later today, & Wave 1 arrives this Spring. After purchasing this DLC, players will receive access to bonus in-game currency, plus food and drink tickets. #NintendoDirect https://t.co/UF5WAfPuBn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2023

The Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass is now available for digital purchase, with Wave One arriving in Spring 2023.

Alongside the main content, players who buy the DLC will also receive additional in-game bonuses, including currency, food, and drink tickets to enhance gear.