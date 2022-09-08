How to gain catalog points in Splatoon 3

One of Splatoon 3’s most fun new customization options is the catalog. This seasonal item, which can be obtained from Hotlantis store attendant Harmony, contains a rotating variety of clothes and other gear that are both festive and fresh. Once you’ve obtained the catalog, you can come back to Hotlantis at any time and purchase the items available in the catalog.

Splatoon 3 developer Nintendo has committed to releasing one new catalog every three months for the next two years, through the end of 2024, so there will be no shortage of great looks, fun Splashtag banners, and cool locker decorations to choose from. To buy these items, though, you’ll need points, which can be obtained through playing the game.

Here’s how to gain points and spend them on catalog items in Splatoon 3.

Points vs. catalog points

Though the most recent Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct breakdown specified a currency called “catalog points,” items in the catalog can actually be purchased with regular points, which are Splatoon 3’s main currency. This is the same currency that’s used to buy items from Naut Couture, Man-o’-Wardrobe, and Crush Station, the game’s other three cosmetic shops. (Purchasing weapons requires Sheldon Licenses, which is a different kind of currency.)

Earning points

Like in previous games, points are earned mainly through playing the game’s multiplayer modes. Multiplayer matches of all kinds, including turf war and ranked battles, all grant money as a reward alongside XP. Winning matches grants a sizeable amount of money while losing grants a small amount.

If you’ve got your eye on some catalog items but don’t have enough money, try jumping into a few matches with players around the world to work up some cash. Even if you lose, you’ll get a little something for your time. Once you’ve earned what you need, head back to Hotlantis and buy whatever it is that your heart desires.