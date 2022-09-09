It only takes a second and can really help out.

Splatoon 3 is finally here and while you’re getting in on the inking action, any ways to navigate the map faster or more effectively are going to be beneficial.

One of these movement techniques is called the “Squid Surge.” As the name would suggest, when doing this your character will surge into the sky, allowing you to get the high ground on your opponents or simply just get around faster.

The process of using this Splatoon 3 technique could not be easier, but if you aren’t aware of how it works then you may not be taking advantage of it.

How to perform a Squid Surge in Splatoon 3

Performing a Squid Surge takes just a second and can be an extremely valuable way to move around the map in Splatoon 3. If you can ensure you aren’t being targeted by enemy fire, then here is a step-by-step guide to getting a Squid Surge done in seconds.

First, make sure you’ve inked up the surface of the ground and the vertical wall you plan on surging from.

Now hold ZL and head to the wall while submerged in your Ink.

Once you’re climbing the wall and near the top, you’ll want to hold down the B button.

Hold in B until you notice a flash on your character and now once you let go you will be able to surge into the skies. It’s that simple!

Now you have all the knowledge to Squid Surge in any Splatoon mode, but be sure you aren’t under attack when attempting to do so or it will not function as intended.