All weapon unlock levels in Splatoon 3

If you’ve played Splatoon 3 at all, you probably already know how important weapons are to your success on the battlefield. Whether you’re rolling over long swaths of terrain with a Splat Roller or taking out enemies with the precision shots of the Splat Charger, it’s important to pick a weapon that fits your playstyle and plays to your team’s strengths. If you’re planning on playing in a coordinated setting, it’s even more important to know your chosen weapon inside and out.
Before you can use a weapon in any multiplayer match, you have to unlock it in the Ammo Knights in-game shop. Doing so requires Sheldon Licenses, which in turn requires you to play plenty of Turf War and Anarchy Battle on your way to becoming the freshest fighter. Weapons are also locked behind levels, so you’ll need to reach a certain level before you can buy some of the game’s most unique weapons. If you’re looking for how high you’ll need to get to unlock your favorite, you’ve come to the right place.
Here are all of the weapon unlock levels in Splatoon 3.
Level one
- Splattershot Jr. (unlocked by default)
Level two
- Splattershot
- Splat Roller
- Splat Charger
Level three
- Blaster
- Slosher
- Splat Dualies
Level four
- Octobrush
- Heavy Splatling
- Tri-Stringer
Level five
- Aerospray MG
- Splat Brella
- Splatana Wiper
Level six
- N-ZAP ’85
- Carbon Roller
Level seven
- Rapid Blaster
- Inkbrush
Level eight
- Classic Squiffer
- Dualie Squelchers
Level nine
- Sploosh-o-matic
- Splattershot Pro
Level 10
- Splatterscope
- Tri-Slosher
- REEF-LUX 450
Level 11
- .52 Gal
- Range Blaster
Level 12
- Dynamo Roller
- Mini Splatling
Level 13
- Luna Blaster
- L-3 Nozzlenose
Level 14
- Sloshing Machine
- Dapple Dualies
Level 15
- Jet Squelcher
- Splatana Stamper
Level 16
- Splash-o-matic
- Tenta Brella
Level 17
- .96 Gal
- Dark Tetra Dualies
Level 18
- E-liter 4K
- Undercover Brella
Level 19
- Squeezer
- Bloblobber
Level 20
- Flingza Roller
- Hydra Splatling
Level 21
- Glooga Dualies
Level 22
- Clash Blaster
Level 23
- Bamboozler 14 Mk 1
Level 24
- H-3 Nozzlenose
Level 25
- Goo Tuber
Level 26
- Rapid Blaster Pro
Level 27
- E-liter 4K Scope
Level 28
- Nautilus 47
Level 29
- Explosher
Level 30
- Ballpoint Splatling