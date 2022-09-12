All weapon unlock levels in Splatoon 3

Need that Ballpoint Splatling? You're going to be waiting for a while.

Image via Nintendo

If you’ve played Splatoon 3 at all, you probably already know how important weapons are to your success on the battlefield. Whether you’re rolling over long swaths of terrain with a Splat Roller or taking out enemies with the precision shots of the Splat Charger, it’s important to pick a weapon that fits your playstyle and plays to your team’s strengths. If you’re planning on playing in a coordinated setting, it’s even more important to know your chosen weapon inside and out.

Before you can use a weapon in any multiplayer match, you have to unlock it in the Ammo Knights in-game shop. Doing so requires Sheldon Licenses, which in turn requires you to play plenty of Turf War and Anarchy Battle on your way to becoming the freshest fighter. Weapons are also locked behind levels, so you’ll need to reach a certain level before you can buy some of the game’s most unique weapons. If you’re looking for how high you’ll need to get to unlock your favorite, you’ve come to the right place.

Here are all of the weapon unlock levels in Splatoon 3.

Level one

  • Splattershot Jr. (unlocked by default)

Level two

  • Splattershot
  • Splat Roller
  • Splat Charger

Level three

  • Blaster
  • Slosher
  • Splat Dualies

Level four

  • Octobrush
  • Heavy Splatling
  • Tri-Stringer

Level five

  • Aerospray MG
  • Splat Brella
  • Splatana Wiper

Level six

  • N-ZAP ’85
  • Carbon Roller

Level seven

  • Rapid Blaster
  • Inkbrush

Level eight

  • Classic Squiffer
  • Dualie Squelchers

Level nine

  • Sploosh-o-matic
  • Splattershot Pro

Level 10

  • Splatterscope
  • Tri-Slosher
  • REEF-LUX 450
An Octoling stands in Ammo Knights.
Screengrab via Nintendo

Level 11

  • .52 Gal
  • Range Blaster

Level 12

  • Dynamo Roller
  • Mini Splatling

Level 13

  • Luna Blaster
  • L-3 Nozzlenose

Level 14

  • Sloshing Machine
  • Dapple Dualies

Level 15

  • Jet Squelcher
  • Splatana Stamper

Level 16

  • Splash-o-matic
  • Tenta Brella

Level 17

  • .96 Gal
  • Dark Tetra Dualies

Level 18

  • E-liter 4K
  • Undercover Brella

Level 19

  • Squeezer
  • Bloblobber

Level 20

  • Flingza Roller
  • Hydra Splatling

Level 21

  • Glooga Dualies

Level 22

  • Clash Blaster

Level 23

  • Bamboozler 14 Mk 1

Level 24

  • H-3 Nozzlenose

Level 25

  • Goo Tuber

Level 26

  • Rapid Blaster Pro

Level 27

  • E-liter 4K Scope

Level 28

  • Nautilus 47

Level 29

  • Explosher

Level 30

  • Ballpoint Splatling