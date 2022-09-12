All weapon unlock levels in Splatoon 3

If you’ve played Splatoon 3 at all, you probably already know how important weapons are to your success on the battlefield. Whether you’re rolling over long swaths of terrain with a Splat Roller or taking out enemies with the precision shots of the Splat Charger, it’s important to pick a weapon that fits your playstyle and plays to your team’s strengths. If you’re planning on playing in a coordinated setting, it’s even more important to know your chosen weapon inside and out.

Before you can use a weapon in any multiplayer match, you have to unlock it in the Ammo Knights in-game shop. Doing so requires Sheldon Licenses, which in turn requires you to play plenty of Turf War and Anarchy Battle on your way to becoming the freshest fighter. Weapons are also locked behind levels, so you’ll need to reach a certain level before you can buy some of the game’s most unique weapons. If you’re looking for how high you’ll need to get to unlock your favorite, you’ve come to the right place.

Here are all of the weapon unlock levels in Splatoon 3.

Level one

Splattershot Jr. (unlocked by default)

Level two

Splattershot

Splat Roller

Splat Charger

Level three

Blaster

Slosher

Splat Dualies

Level four

Octobrush

Heavy Splatling

Tri-Stringer

Level five

Aerospray MG

Splat Brella

Splatana Wiper

Level six

N-ZAP ’85

Carbon Roller

Level seven

Rapid Blaster

Inkbrush

Level eight

Classic Squiffer

Dualie Squelchers

Level nine

Sploosh-o-matic

Splattershot Pro

Level 10

Splatterscope

Tri-Slosher

REEF-LUX 450

Level 11

.52 Gal

Range Blaster

Level 12

Dynamo Roller

Mini Splatling

Level 13

Luna Blaster

L-3 Nozzlenose

Level 14

Sloshing Machine

Dapple Dualies

Level 15

Jet Squelcher

Splatana Stamper

Level 16

Splash-o-matic

Tenta Brella

Level 17

.96 Gal

Dark Tetra Dualies

Level 18

E-liter 4K

Undercover Brella

Level 19

Squeezer

Bloblobber

Level 20

Flingza Roller

Hydra Splatling

Level 21

Glooga Dualies

Level 22

Clash Blaster

Level 23

Bamboozler 14 Mk 1

Level 24

H-3 Nozzlenose

Level 25

Goo Tuber

Level 26

Rapid Blaster Pro

Level 27

E-liter 4K Scope

Level 28

Nautilus 47

Level 29

Explosher

Level 30