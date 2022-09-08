One of the most fun parts of Splatoon is picking your weapon. There are tons of tools to choose from, each of which comes with its own sub-weapon and ultimate ability. While some look like traditional first-person shooter guns, there are a few that are more weird, like the paint roller-like Splat Roller and the bucket-shaped Slosher. The large variety in weapons is due to the game’s focus on covering terrain with paint rather than destroying enemy players.

In Splatoon 3, you’ll need to purchase your weapons of choice with Sheldon Licenses. This unique currency is named after the proprietor of Ammo Knights, the game’s weapon shop, and can only be earned by doing specific tasks. It’s a procedure set in place to make sure low-level players can’t blitz everyone with high-powered weapons far beyond their level.

Here’s how to get Sheldon Licenses in Splatoon 3.

Obtaining Sheldon Licenses

Sheldon Licenses can be found through the same process as earning points. Every time you level up while playing one of Splatoon 3‘s multiplayer modes, you’ll earn one Sheldon License. They can also be earned by consistently using the same weapon, which in effect encourages players to pick one main weapon and stick to it rather than swapping them out for each match.

Once you’ve saved up enough Sheldon Licenses for the weapon you want, head over to Ammo Knights to exchange them for a new tool. While weapon strength is tied to your level, you can exchange more licenses per weapon to obtain better weapons at lower levels. There are plenty of weapons to collect, so if you’re looking to buy them all, you have a lot of multiplayer ahead of you.