Amazing 3D Spider-Man 2 billboard pops up in LA

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is fast approaching and fans of the first game are excited to see what the sequel to the 2018 Insomniac title has in store. With the game releasing so soon, the marketing team behind Spider-Man 2 is seriously upping their game. One of the most noteworthy marketing feats to build anticipation for the game is this incredible 3D billboard, which has recently popped up in LA to promote it.

According to a Reddit thread discussing the billboard on Oct. 9, it can be found in Los Angeles, across the way from the Staples Centre. The billboard has been causing a stir and doing the rounds on social media thanks to how absolutely awesome it is. The ad that is being shown on the billboard is a section taken from the “Be Greater. Together” trailer.

The 3D elements of the billboard come into play as Peter Parker and Miles Morales fight onscreen with Venom. Debris flies out as the skirmish happens, with Venom’s creepily long tongue reaching out. The ad ends with Peter and Miles perching precariously on the edge of the billboard, looking real and close enough to reach out and touch.

This advert is a testament to the awesome power that video game marketing can have when done right, as the 3D technology behind the billboard grabs you and pulls you into the world of Insomniac’s Spider-Man games effortlessly. Even those who haven’t had any direct experience with the game are likely to at least be a little drawn to the ad thanks to how mesmerizingly and eye-poppingly cool it is.

The only problem to be had with it is that it is located right in the middle of a busy intersection, so it might be a little distracting to drivers. I’m sure there are safety rules and regulations in place to avoid these kinds of billboards becoming too distracting for those on the road, but I know for sure that my concentration would be broken if I were to drive past this beast of a marketing device. Venom’s tongue has no business being all up in your face whilst you are on your daily commute (unless you are into that sort of thing. No judgment here.)

If this fantastic 3D billboard has made you all the more excited to play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, then make sure that you get ready to pick it up and play when the game releases on Oct. 20.

