All Spider-Man 2 Pre-order bonuses listed

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is fast approaching its Oct. 20 release date, so gamers around the world are likely considering pre-ordering the game.

There are a few different versions of the Insomniac Games superhero sequel that can be pre-ordered, with various bonuses available. We are going to be looking at what these bonuses are and how much each edition costs so that you can make a decision as to which version of the game you want to go with.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 editions and Pre-order bonuses

Standard Edition

Some cool early access items are included in the standard edition pre-order. Image via Insomniac Games and Sony

You will receive the following when you preorder the standard edition:

Two early unlock suits for Miles and Peter, these being the Shadow-Spider suit for Miles and the Arachknight Suit for Peter. Both suits include three different color variants.

Three skill points

The web grabber gadget.

As you can see, you will get a few bonus items included if you pre-order the standard edition of Spider-Man 2, though these are not exclusive items. Instead, they are early unlocks to items that you will receive in the game as you progress. The standard edition is available as a physical copy as well as in digital form, with a price of $69.99. If you are hoping to get a headstart in the story, but don’t want any of the extra bells and whistles included in the other versions, then the standard edition is the best preorder choice for you.

Digital Deluxe Edition

So many suits. Image via Insomniac Games and Sony

Next up is the Spider-Man 2 digital deluxe edition, which is a little pricier than the standard version—as is to be expected—but features plenty of cool suits as well as the suits and extras included as pre-order bonuses for the standard edition. The suits and other extras that come with the digital deluxe edition are as follows:

10 unique suits, with five for Miles and five for Peter.

Peter’s suits include the Tactical suit, the Aurantia suit, the 25th Century suit, the Stone Monkey suit, and the Apunkalyptic suit.

Miles’s suits include the Agimat Suit, the Red Spectre suit, the Encoded suit, the Biochemical suit, and the Tokusatsu suit.

Two additional skill points

Extra photo mode items

As the name suggests, this version is only available when you pre-order the game digitally. The amount of suit options that you get with the digital deluxe edition of the game is impressive and gives you a lot of choice for both Miles and Peter. Not only that, but you also get the early unlock suits that are available with the standard edition pre-order (along with the web grabber gadget and three skill points) as well as some extra skill points and photo mode items. This option is $10 more than the standard edition, costing $79.99. Fans who enjoy the idea of customizing Peter and Miles in an array of different outfits during their time with the game are sure to be interested in the digital deluxe edition.

Collector’s Edition

An awesome fight scene is depicted in the collector’s edition statue. Image via Insomniac Games and Sony

The final version of the game available for pre-order is the collector’s edition. As is common with all collector’s versions of video games, you can expect this one to be much pricier. The collector’s edition includes the following:

A download-only version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

A digital deluxe edition voucher that will unlock all of the content available in the digital deluxe version of the game.

Steelbook display case

A 19-inch statue that is unique to the collector’s edition. The statue depicts Peter Parker and Miles Morales suited up as Spider-Man as they fight Venom.

As well as the cool collectible statue and steelbook display case, you also get all of the bonuses listed above in both the standard and digital deluxe versions of the game. As I mentioned, it’s going to set you back more than the other two versions because of the inclusion of the statue, with the collector’s edition costing $229.99.

If you’re a collector of all things Spider-Man related and have been looking forward to the release of Spider-Man 2, you are sure to get a kick out of the collector’s edition (as will your wallet).

Final thoughts on the pre-order bonuses for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

So that is everything you need to know about the different pre-order bonuses that come with the three versions of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

If you are looking forward to the game and want to pre-order it so you can start downloading it and playing it as soon as possible when it comes out, but aren’t particularly interested in the bonuses that come with the deluxe and collector’s edition versions, then go for the standard edition. You will still get early access to a cool gadget and a suit each for Peter and Miles–along with some extra skill points—but you won’t have to pay out any more than is necessary.

If you are a fan of the suits and want to switch up both Peter and Miles’s suits to give them various different looks as you play, go for the digital deluxe edition. You’ll also get the bonuses from the standard edition pre-order, with even more extra skill points and photo mode items. Price-wise, it’s only $10 more expensive than the standard edition, which isn’t too much extra to fork out considering all of the unique content that you get with it.

Die-hard fans and collectors might be more interested in the collector’s edition, especially those who enjoy collecting statues. The price is definitely something you need to be aware of, but if you have the funds and know for a fact that you will get the most enjoyment out of this version, then the collector’s edition is the choice for you.

No matter which version you choose, you won’t have to wait much longer to get stuck into the world of Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, as the sequel will be releasing this Friday, Oct. 20.

