All Harlem Spider-Bot locations in Spider-Man 2

Spider-Bots don’t show up on your map or HUD, which is what makes them the hardest collectibles to find in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. There are three Spider-Bots to find in Harlem, but the game doesn’t give you any clue where to find them.

Each time you find and collect a Spider-Bot, you get 150 XP and 100 Tech Parts, plus that particular Spider-Bot will be added to the Spider-Bots section on your Collections tab. Each Spider-Bot has a unique name and look, so hardcore Spidey fans will want to collect them all.

As I already mentioned, Spider-Bots don’t appear on your in-game HUD or map (although they do emit an audio-visual pulse every few seconds), but each of the three Harlem Spider-Bots appears on the maps and screenshots in this guide. So, here’s where to find them.

Where to find all Harlem Spider-Bots in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Ultimate Spider-Bot

Riverside Park is, yes, by the river. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can’t get it when it’s hiding behind a pillar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ultimate Spider-Bot is close to Marvel Spider-Man 2’s version of Columbia University’s Morningside Heights campus. The campus is on the border of Harlem and the Upper West Side, and the Spider-Bot is tucked into the southwest corner of Harlem. It’s actually crawling on the side of a rough approximation of the General Grant National Memorial in Riverside Park.

Anya Corazon Spider-Bot

You can even see on the map that it’s a big square. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Harlem has a lot of these kinds of murals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Anya Corazon Spider-Bot is crawling on the wall of a tall, narrow building in the northeast corner of a large square north of the Columbia University Morningside Campus. For once, I just couldn’t figure out what real-life location this square represents. If comments were enabled, then I’d ask you to tell me in the comments.

Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Bot

Harlem is squished kinda flat in this game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A classic wall-crawler pose if ever there was one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Bot is in the gap in the middle of one of the two King Towers blocks in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. There are ten X-shaped apartment blocks in the real King Towers housing project, but only two in the game. Just as in real life though, you can find the King Towers just north of the northeast corner of Central Park. In the game, each of the blocks is split into two (so I guess you could say there are four), and the Spider-Bot is high on the wall inside the gap between the two east blocks.

Collect all three of the Harlem Spider-Bots and you’ll have got yourself a total of 450 XP and 300 Tech Parts, plus you’ll have made significant District Progress in Harlem. You’re not far from the Upper West Side, so why not continue your search for Spider-Bots in that part of town?