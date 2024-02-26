All South Park: Snow Day! platforms

Kyle, Cartman, Stan, and Kenny are returning to our screens in video game form once again, and we know which platforms South Park: Snow Day! will be available on.

It’s been seven years since we got to play as Colorado’s most famous cartoon sons, but finally, the long wait is over. Following on from the successes of The Stick of Truth and The Fractured but Whole, Snow Day! takes us back to South Park, where snow has canceled school, and unsurprisingly, the boys are up to some mischief.

If you’re like me and want to experience a snow day that gets you off school for the first time in years, here are the platforms you can enjoy South Park: Snow Day! on.

There’s no school today. Image via THQ Nordic

South Park: Snow Day! platforms confirmed

South Park: Snow Day! will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Thankfully, there has been no discussion of different versions of the game, either, so no matter which platform you choose to buy Snow Day! on, you’ll get the same experience as everyone else.

Does South Park: Snow Day! have crossplay?

It’s currently unknown whether South Park: Snow Day! will have crossplay.

Snow Day! is a four-player co-op multiplayer game, allowing groups of four to take control of one of the series’ main characters and play through the snow day together. Considering it is a multiplayer game by nature, you would hope to be able to play with your mates no matter where they purchased the game, but we’ll have to wait for final confirmation from THQ Nordic on that.

Is South Park: Snow Day! on PS4 or Xbox One?

No, Snow Day! will not be available for purchase on PS4 or Xbox One. THQ Nordic has decided against developing the game for last-gen consoles, instead pushing its focus to current-gen hardware and PC.